"The type of guy to get pole without a single purple sector"- Fans hail Mercedes' George Russell after he secures his maiden pole at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

George Russell secured his first ever pole position in F1 and he did so with a spectacular lap at the very last moment in qualifying. Mercedes found qualifying to be an Achilles heel throughout the season. At Hungaroring, however, everything clicked and all of a sudden, Russell pulled off a spectacular lap to secure his first F1 pole start.

George Russell's achievement was a welcome result for the fans, with some taking to Twitter and posting:

"That was crazy! What a magic lap to grab pole. Was struggling in FP3 and yet George Russell is the type of guy who gets P1 in qualifying."

Elton Lam @walkingleaf79 @RisDeSmy @MercedesAMGF1 @GeorgeRussell63 @PET_Motorsports @amgmotorsport That was crazy! What a magic lap to grab pole. Was struggling in FP3 and yet George Russell is the type of guy who gets P1 in qualifying. @RisDeSmy @MercedesAMGF1 @GeorgeRussell63 @PET_Motorsports @amgmotorsport That was crazy! What a magic lap to grab pole. Was struggling in FP3 and yet George Russell is the type of guy who gets P1 in qualifying. 😆

"Such a fabulous last lap in Q3!! Congrats for the 1st pole in @F1 career,@GeorgeRussell63!! All the best for tomorrow,future champ! #HungarianGP"

"Huge congrats George! Amazing job. Make it count tomorrow! The win is yours!"

"A pole lap amazingly executed!!! WOW!!! Congratulations George 👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"George Russel is the type of guy to get pole without a single purple sector "

Devansh | Danke Seb 💚 @F101_Tifosi George Russel is the type of guy to get pole without a single purple sector George Russel is the type of guy to get pole without a single purple sector 😤😈 https://t.co/nC5ikJyHSI

"RUSELL IS THE GOAT"

"What a Lap George!!!! 1st career pole position, 1st pole position for the team this season! So happy for GR🔥🔥🙏🏽, can’t wait for lights out tomorrow. Best of luck 🤞🏽 🤌🏽 MercedesAMGF1"

"What a fantastic result for George!! Gutted for Lewis as maybe could have been a front row lock out without the DRS issue, but well done George!!"

Kelly 💜 💛 @kel8lou @MercedesAMGF1 @GeorgeRussell63 @PET_Motorsports @amgmotorsport What a fantastic result for George!! Gutted for Lewis as maybe could have been a front row lock out without the DRS issue, but well done George!! @MercedesAMGF1 @GeorgeRussell63 @PET_Motorsports @amgmotorsport What a fantastic result for George!! Gutted for Lewis as maybe could have been a front row lock out without the DRS issue, but well done George!!

For us as a team, this is massive: George Russell

George Russell was ecstatic after his achievement and was quick to point out that this was a massive result for the team. He said:

“For us as a team, [this] is massive. Yesterday was probably our toughest Friday of the whole season. We were all here until 11pm last night, scratching our heads. Morale was pretty down and we felt pretty lost. To come back and grab pole position 24 hours later, it’s just such a feeling because I know what we went through last night. There are no points for qualifying but, I guess, getting this result, for all of us is pretty, pretty huge.”

“I think today we just got it perfectly in the window on that last lap. I went round Turn 1 a tenth and a half up. I went round Turn 2 three tenths up and everything was just perfectly in the window. When you’re on one of those laps and you’re in the groove, in the rhythm, it just keeps on coming and keeps on coming.”

“I think everybody struggled quite a lot with the tyres, a lot of people struggled this morning in the wet with the tyres and we’ve been going all over the place to try and get our heads around it. But, fortunately, we sort of nailed it on that last run!”

George Russell will be lining up alongside Carlos Sainz and it will be interesting to see what kind of result the Mercedes driver can pull out of the car.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far