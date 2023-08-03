The ugly side of online abuse exposed once again as F1 photographer shows how Lewis Hamilton gets targeted by fans

F1 photographer Kym Illman exposed the hypocrisy of fans abusing Lewis Hamilton about his press officer Charlotte Davies during the 2023 F1 Belgian GP weekend.

It was a wet and soggy weekend on almost all days at the iconic Spa-Franchorchamps ahead of the Sprint weekend. Almost every single driver entered the paddock accompanied by their press officers with an umbrella. But no one really quite got the hate from fans on social media like Lewis Hamilton.

F1 photographer Kym Illman posted a picture of the seven-time world champion in the paddock accompanied by his press officer Charlotte Davies, who was holding the umbrella for both of them. The gestures did not sit well with many fans as they abused the Mercedes driver for not showing proper chivalry and letting a woman hold the umbrella.

Illman defended Lewis Hamilton on the subject in a video he shared of several other drivers also doing the same thing as the Mercedes driver.

He gave the example of drivers like Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen letting their female press officers also hold an umbrella for them. He also explained that the women carrying the umbrellas are paid by the team to do so as it is a part of their job to accompany drivers in the paddock.

Hamilton Insights @LH44_insights



pic.twitter.com/VXPAvxat1q Kym Illman W!?!?!?!?! I never thought I would see the day, but here we are!!

Mercedes team boss provides an update regarding Lewis Hamilton's contract

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff stated that he and Lewis Hamilton are not talking about an ambassador role post his retirement.

Speaking to the media, including RacingNews365, Wolff said:

"We're not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement nor is that part of the contract negotiations. He has many years to go as a driver within the team and therefore it is only about cleaning things up in the contract. I know it looks a little bit: 'Why is this not done and dusted?' but it is simply down to trivial things that just need to be cleaned up in the contract."

Despite the delay in announcement, it seems like the new contract between Hamilton and Mercedes is almost done for the next season.