"The word 'impossible' sets a very high bar"- Here's how Oxford Dictionary helped Alpine win protest battle at 2022 F1 US GP

The word 'impossible' proved to be a changing game for Alpine in the protest lodged against it by Haas F1. The French team ultimately won the argument, as the stewards deemed the team's reasoning admissible.

Alpine based its defense on the fact that under no circumstances was it 'impossible' for Haas to file a complaint within the deadline period. The French team's representative submitted this to support their argument:

"a. There is no 'leeway' available to the stewards to extend the 30-minute deadline... unless it is 'impossible' for a party to lodge the protest within the deadline period."

"b. "The word 'impossible' sets a 'very high bar' - the Oxford Dictionary defines it as being something that cannot happen or be achieved and that, in this case, there was nothing preventing Haas from lodging the protest in time."

The stewards also noted that Haas could have at the very least lodged a handwritten protest within the 30-minute deadline. Further, several reports also suggest that the stewards' quarter was quite close to the Haas camp as well.

Hence, after going through the arguments of both the parties, Fernando Alonso's P7 finish at the 2022 F1 United States GP was reinstated. Notably, the Spaniard was able to continue the race without receiving a black-and-orange flag despite carrying a broken front-right mirror that flew off later.

Haas, who have received a black-and-orange flag on several occasions for their driver Kevin Magnussen, protested against Alonso's top 10 finish.

When the appeal by Haas was first submitted, the stewards agreed with their justification and awarded Alonso a post-race 30-second-penalty. Alpine decided to protest this decision and then majorly based its reasoning on the deadline factor and how Haas failed to keep up with it.

Former F1 driver praises Alpine star Fernando Alonso's stellar drive to P7

David Coulthard was full of praise for Alpine driver Fernando Alonso's majestic fight for a P7 finish at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The 41-year-old driver had one of his most monumental races when he finished in points despite going through a hefty crash, hitting the barriers, and losing his mirror as well.

While speaking to Channel 4, Coulthard claimed that Alonso's commitment separates the Spaniard from normal drivers:

"I think a lesser driver might have just parked it up. They would have been 'well I’ve been in the air, I’ve bounced off a barrier, I should retire the car' but he's just not part of his mindset. That’s why he’s committed to Formula One going forward at 41 years old. That’s why he’s still a desirable driver."

Alonso, post his mid-race collision, dropped to the back of the grid. The Alpine star still managed to continue with the race and put in an exceptional performance to finish P7.

