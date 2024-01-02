"The year I prove that I have what it takes": Red Bull hopeful aims to prove he is a top driver in 2024 F1 season

Red Bull aspirant Yuki Tsunoda recently set his aim to prove himself as a top-level driver in the 2024 F1 season. Tsunoda is currently driving for AlphaTauri and is working hard to prove himself worthy of joining Red Bull Racing in the future. He has been in Formula 1 for two years now and has settled himself quite well.

In an exclusive video from the Japanese wing of Motorsport.com, Tsunoda initially stated how he has been able to improve himself as a driver in 2023 and that he aims to take himself to the next level in 2024.

The young Japanese driver has set his goal of fighting in the top half of the grid and becoming a high-performing individual.

"I've been able to take a step forward in the area of finding value as a driver, which I cultivated last year. I think the car will get even better this year, and I think I will have more opportunities to fight in the top 10. I think this will be the year I want to prove what makes me a top driver in F1. It takes a lot of effort to do so, and I also need everyone's support," said Tsunoda.

Tsunoda was quite unlucky on several race weekends in 2023, where he narrowly missed out on scoring points and ended up in P11.

Yuki Tsunoda compares his driving to Red Bull world champion

Yuki Tsunoda recently claimed that his driving style is not too different from that of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver has a very distinct driving style with a highly sensitive front end of the car.

Tsunoda said that he would love to drive the same car as Verstappen and spoke about the differences and similarities between him and the Red Bull star.

"I would like to drive in the same car," Tsunoda was quoted as saying by Total Motorsport. "Because I don’t know, obviously it’s hard, he’s good. But same time, we never drive together and obviously the car is different. So it’s hard to say about the driving difference."

"As driving and as a performance in dry conditions or in qualifying, I wouldn’t say for now that we have big difference. Of course, the consistency is definitely better," he added.

Tsunoda ended the 2023 F1 season in 14th place with only 17 points. On the other hand, Verstappen won his third consecutive world championship by scoring 575 points.