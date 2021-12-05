×
Watch: Theo Pourchaire's terrifying crash on opening lap of F2 feature race in Saudi Arabia

The car no.10 of Theo Pourchaire being carried away after the opening lap crash.
Vishnu S
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 05, 2021 11:08 PM IST
News

The F2 feature race in Saudi Arabia saw a huge crash after a stationary Theo Pourchaire was hit by Enzo Fittipaldi on the opening lap.

The Frenchman stalled on the opening lap and Fittipaldi, starting from P20, hit him in the back, resulting in a red flag. Both drivers were transferred to the hospital afterwards. There is no further information regarding the drivers at the moment, but it looks like both are conscious and safe.

Big crash in #Formula2. Enzo Fittipaldi hits a stationery Theo Pourchaire https://t.co/ZBWozWQqUA
Horrible crash in #F2 with Fittipaldi running into the back of Théo Pourchaire https://t.co/1DakFfvVso

Pourchaire proceeded to give a thumbs up to the crowd after the accident —a positive outlook for the concerned fans who witnessed the horrific crash.

Crash after Theo Pourchaire's stops feature race

The race resumed with a time limit of 20 minutes plus a lap — but had to be red flagged again after Olli Caldwell and Guilherme Samaia collected each other in turn 23.

After an incident involving Samaia and Caldwell, the race has been red flagged and will not resumeBoth drivers are out of the car and OK 👍#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F2 https://t.co/9UYoRx0GBo

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit appears tricky to handle, and the F1 teams — especially the leaders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen — will be paying a close look at the track changes and the turn limits. Turn 23 appears to be of concern after multiple drivers reported having issues navigating the turns at the floodlight-lit circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Edited by Anurag Changmai
