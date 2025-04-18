"There are 20 cars on the track, I overtook 26" - Fernando Alonso's hilarious team radio during the F1 Saudi Arabian GP FP2

Fernando Alonso came over the Aston Martin team radio to made a hilarious comment about the traffic early on in the Saudi Arabian GP free practice session on Friday. The Spaniard jokingly said he felt like he overtook 26 cars on his lap out on track during the second practice session in Jeddah.
The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the third longest on the current F1 calendar. But due to its rapid pace and narrow breadth, corners come at the drivers quickly, and the traffic congestion can be scary at times.
In the early moments of the FP2 session, all 20 cars came out of the pits to get their first respresentative looks at the Jeddah Corniche circuit under the light. Fernando Alonso had to apparently to make his way through the whole field, and the veteran sounded understandbly unnerved when he came over the team radio to report what he experienced.
After safely navigating the chaos out on the track, Alonso, who was seemingly on a quick lap, made a hilarious comment about the traffic.
"There are 20 cars on track, I overtook 26 on this lap!"
The Aston Martin team has started the Saudi GP weekend in underwhelming fashion as well, after having stuggled for pace at last two Grands Prix. The British team looked off the paces in FP1, before also struggling in FP2, as Alonso finished in P15 and teammate Lance Stroll was down in P18.
Fernando Alonso claims he will stay with Aston Martin for 'many many years'
Fernando Alonso has revealed that he plans to stay with the Aston Martin team for 'many many years', as he shares ambitions to carry on helping the British team in a management role after retiring. The 43-year-old also shared that he would be proud to win a world championship with the team, even after he is not behind the wheel.
While answering questions about Max Verstappen potentially moving to Aston Martin in the future, Alonso told the media that the fact that the world champion is being linked to their team is proof that they are headed in the right direction. He also continued saying (via PlanetF1),
“And as I said, even last year, when I extended the contract, I said that I will drive for as long as I feel fast, and I feel competitive, and the team needs be behind the wheel, but my contract is much longer than my racing career."
“So I will stay with this team for many, many years in a different role, and if that means we can win a World Championship even when I’m not behind the wheel, I will still feel very proud of the project.” he added.
There have been rumours this week suggesting that the defending champion may well be on his way out of Red Bull at the end of this season, with Mercedes and Aston Martin being touted as the potential destinations. Fernando Alonso mentioned that he would welcome Verstappen as a teammate at Aston in the future, but admitted that a move of this sort is 'highly unlikely'.