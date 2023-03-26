"There was no crowd surfing" – Christian Horner points out what made Max Verstappen's 2021 F1 season special

Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal, promptly cut off speculation about recruiting a replacement for Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has established himself to be almost irreplaceable by winning two straight Drivers' Championships, with a third on the horizon for next season.

Red Bull knew they had a prodigy in Max Verstappen from the start, as he became the youngest-ever driver to compete in an F1 race in 2015, not long after his 17th birthday. Yet, Verstappen has refused to say if he will continue with Red Bull once his current deal expires in 2028.

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing P2 Driver of the Day Add another mighty comeback to the list P15P2Driver of the DayAdd another mighty comeback to the list P15 ⏩ P2 ➕ Driver of the Day 🏆 Add another mighty comeback to the list 📝 https://t.co/0I0iUlKTb7

He subsequently had to wait for the car to win, but he took advantage of the chance in 2021, beating Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling title duel. Last year, he confirmed his dominance by blowing away the rest of the competition, finishing about 150 points ahead.

When asked what made Max's 2021 championship season so special despite all the drama and controversies, Horner responded:

"I remember watching him getting ready for the race, just a 24-year-old lad, he had this amazing ability to detach himself from what was going on around him and just be in the moment. He drove an incredible race, won it, but there was no crowd surfing at the end of it. It was just on to the next one.”

Whilst Red Bull were not at fault for the confusing end to the season that awarded Max Verstappen the 2021 title, they were held accountable for an outcome influenced by the odd behavior of former race director Michael Massi.

With Sergio Perez's triumph at last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, questions of favoritism have arisen in the Red Bull camp in recent days. The Mexican has made no secret of his desire to battle for the title this year, but Horner has challenged him to equal Verstappen's consistency.

Max Verstappen's "biggest flex in F1 ever" with his WDC Trophy

Getting your name engraved on the gorgeous WDC trophy is a dream for every F1 driver, youngster in the feeder series, and child starting out in karting. Max Verstappen is just the 34th driver in the sport's history to be recognized with the privilege of holding and retaining this trophy.

Max Verstappen showcased his achievements by casually placing the trophy on his Red Bull mini-fridge next to his simulator setup.

Formula_Collective @f1_collective Max Verstappen causally gaming while having his World Driver Championship trophy chilling on his Red Bull mini fridge may be the biggest flex in F1 history Max Verstappen causally gaming while having his World Driver Championship trophy chilling on his Red Bull mini fridge may be the biggest flex in F1 history 😂 https://t.co/gDN5uAUsVp

It's reasonable to say that the casualness of it all left admirers speechless. The highest achievement in the world's most renowned race sits just beside the window, on a little fridge stocked with Red Bull cans.

Poll : 0 votes