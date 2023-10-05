“There were definitely some thoughts about Abu Dhabi 2021": Pierre Gasly on controversial VAR decision in Liverpool vs Tottenham match

In a recent interview, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly weighed in on the controversial VAR decision that marred the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, drawing a comparison to the 2021 Formula One season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Premier League fixture, held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, witnessed a cascade of chaotic moments, with the hosts clinching a dramatic 2-1 victory in added time.

However, the focal point of contention emerged when Liverpool winger Luis Diaz saw his goal disallowed for offside by the VAR, a verdict attributed to a "human error."

Pierre Gasly, well-versed in the world of high-stakes sports and renowned for his F1 career, shared his insights on the matter during an exclusive interview with Sky F1, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

The French driver acknowledged the similarity between the Liverpool incident and the much-debated finale in Abu Dhabi, where Max Verstappen was ultimately crowned World Champion after a controversial one-lap restart. Subsequently, Verstappen knicked Lewis Hamilton and sabotaged the latter's hopes of a world record eighth World Championship.

"The thing with Liverpool was a bit of a surprise and definitely a talking point coming into the weekend," Gasly remarked.

Gasly pointed to the discussions that ensued in the wake of the VAR decision and drew parallels with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2021. Pointing to the contentious officiating at both the events, he emphasized,

"There were definitely some thoughts about Abu Dhabi 2021."

Pierre Gasly sympathizes with Liverpool, addresses "human errors"

Gasly, a former Red Bull and AlphaTauri driver, demonstrated a keen understanding of the inevitable imperfections that can arise in the realm of sports officiating.

"It's sport, referees also make mistakes," he acknowledged.

The Alpine driver empathized with the frustrations that emerge being at the receiving end of such judgments.

"I must say it's tough to swallow when you're on the wrong side of it," he admitted.

While Gasly stressed that such occurrences should ideally be avoided, he acknowledged the inherent fallibility of human judgment.

"It's poor. Even though it should not happen, sometimes it does," he concluded.

While the drama surrounding the refereeing error from the Liverpool vs Tottenham fixture continues to unfold, Pierre Gasly will return to action this weekend in Qatar.

The Alpine driver, currently 11th in the standings, was left disappointed after a lack of proper communication with Esteban Ocon resulted in a poor weekend at the Japanese GP.