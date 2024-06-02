“There goes constructor title”; “Their lack of ambition is worrying”: F1 fans react as Red Bull tease a major announcement

After winning the 2023 Formula 1 season in style, six-time constructors champion Red Bull Racing is now facing tough competition from its rivals, Scuderia Ferrari and McLaren. Despite facing defeat at the Principality of Monaco last week, the team made a surprise announcement on its social media page.

Red Bull Racing began this year on a high note by winning the Bahrain, Saudi Arabian, and Japanese Grand Prix with maximum points. However, Ferrari and McLaren put pressure on the defending constructor champion. By introducing crucial updates, both the Italian and British teams managed to defeat Red Bull on merit in Australia, Miami, and the Monaco Grand Prix.

While the triple-world champion Max Verstappen has managed to keep up with the pressure, his teammate Sergio Perez has begun showing cracks in the armor of the Austrian outfit. Perez's fifth, third, fourth, and eighth position finishes in Australia, China, Miami, and Emilia-Romagna, respectively, highlighted the flaws in both the RB20 race car and the Mexican driver's skill to tackle difficult situations.

His first lap crash at Monaco has raised questions in fans' minds about the future of the #11 driver at Red Bull. While Perez is rumored to be retained by the team for the 2025 season, several fans have showcased their displeasure about this decision on X.

Here's a look at the X post by a Red Bull Racing fan page:

This post, in particular, has received a variety of reactions from several who follow the sport. Take a look at some of the responses:

"there goes constructor title" Reacted an angry fan.

"Checo (Perez) extension. Their lack of ambition is worrying" Responded another one.

Few others took a sarcastic approach to the news:

"Announcement: We are officially giving up on the constructors championship and signing Perez to an extension" Replied a fan.

"The Announcement - Red Bull Racing will refrain from any attempt to win the World Constructors Championship in 2025." Said another one.

A brief look at Sergio Perez's 2024 Formula 1 season with Red Bull Racing so far

After securing a second-place finish in last year's driver championship, Sergio Perez began his 2024 Formula 1 season on a high note. Notably, the Mexican racer claimed a P2 finish in three of the first five Grand Prix this year.

However, unlike last year, where Perez managed to cruise ahead of rivals such as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz Jr., he had to battle hard for the podium places. The lack of outright pace with the RB20 race car was evident from the beginning.

With McLaren and Ferrari catching up rapidly, Perez found it difficult to defend against the likes of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Leclerc, and Sainz, respectively, further denting his image was the high-stake crash at the Mediterranean micro-state.

Although there are rumors about Perez securing his drive with Red Bull Racing for the 2025 season, the rise of Yuki Tsunoda in Racing Bulls (sister team to RBR) along with the availability of talent like Sainz will likely make this decision a difficult one.