"There are no guarantees" - Fernando Alonso remains pragmatic about the possibility of winning a race this season

Fernando Alonso is fairly pragmatic when it comes to the possibility of him winning a race this season.

The Spaniard has had an impressive start to the season where he's secured four podium finishes in five races. Not only that, but more often than not, it has been the F1 veteran who has proven to be the best of the rest behind the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The jump in performance from Aston Martin has been so impressive that there have even been suggestions that Alonso could win a race this season. The veteran, however, doesn't seem to be putting too much pressure on himself.

Fernando Alonso feels that he would need external help or favorable circumstances to win a race this season. Citing Esteban Ocon in Alpine and Pierre Gasly in AlphaTauri as examples of situations where things fell in place, he stated that something similar would need to happen for him as well.

He told racingnews365 when questioned about potentially winning a race:

"I hope so, but there are no guarantees. If you see over the last few years, Gasly won in Monza, Ocon won in Hungary, so an opportunity to win a race is always there, and the closer you are to the top, the better your chance is. So yes, why not?

"We will have an opportunity. But at the moment, we need some help from the others, and it's going to be because of a mistake for somebody else, not an opportunity to win because we are better."

Fernando Alonso unsure what the future holds after 2024

When questioned about what the future holds for him, Fernando Alonso was a bit non-committal. Even though his current contract runs until 2024, he wasn't sure if he wanted to push beyond that season and said:

"I don't know at the moment, I haven't thought about that possibility yet. At the moment I have these two years where I want to see things, where I want to to develop things with the team.

"Obviously, we are in a better position than what I thought. I hoped maybe in 2024 to get the opportunity to be on the podium, and I've been there four times in 2023 already, so things are looking better than expected, and maybe that's a temptation to extend the contract into the future."

Fernando Alonso is currently enjoying his best start to an F1 season since 2010 when he drove for Ferrari. The Spaniard has been on an impressive run and will hope to continue the same in the next race at Imola as well.

