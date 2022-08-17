"There's a lot that can be done" - Sebastian Vettel pushes F1 to channelize its resources outside motorsport for 'better, greener, cleaner' events

Sebastian Vettel's next chapter of life appears to be taking shape as the driver made an appearance and spoke at a summit hosted by World eX, an esports championship promoting zero-emission mobility and clean energy. Sebastian Vettel talked about how motorsport was expanding its horizons and with increasing crowds, there was a bigger need for cleaner, greener events. He said:

“Any type of event that attracts a big crowd has to live up to the responsibilities that come with our times. Obviously we attract big crowds in Formula 1. I think that the sport got more popular in recent years with a new fan bases, especially in North America, making the sport bigger and grow.’’

Sebastian Vettel pointed out the logistical needs as well as footprints generated because of that. He said:

“But with that, there’s more people that need to get to the track, that need to be managed when they are at the track. So yes, there’s a lot that can be done, similar to other big events. Obviously, how people get to the event, public transport is not just a big topic in general but also coming and going from events, so there’s lots of things I think we can do.’’

He further said:

“In the end we need to take some of the sort of turnover or money that Formula 1 in particular makes and try and reinvest to the promoters and give them the chance to decide for a better, greener, cleaner solution when it comes to handling crowds and dealing with the event.’’

Sebastian Vettel thinks motorsports need to be a lap ahead

Sebastian Vettel stressed the importance of the sport staying one step ahead in terms of finding solutions that justify organizing large-scale motorsport events in the coming future. The German talked about how the "relevance" of the sport could come into question if the right steps are not taken and they have to be done now as the sport cannot afford to fall back on something like this.

He said:

“Ultimately it doesn’t make a big difference whether we are driving cars, or having a music concert or doing other things, looking at the big crowd and the footprint of the crowd itself. But it comes back to the question of relevance. And if we don’t find a way to really help shifting change, and contribute to the fact that everybody benefits from what we’re doing for fun, and the innovation in engineering that comes with it, then I think very soon the question will come up: 'Okay, what is the point?'’’

He added:

“We get the point, because we love it, we are motorsport enthusiasts, and you don’t need to explain it to us. But if you zoom out and speak to a crowd that has nothing to do with motorsports, very rightly, I think these questions will come up in the future. So it is up to us to be ahead to be a lap ahead and not get lapped, so to say, with the enormous power that we have.’’

Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season but not many would have thought that he would already have his eyes set on what he wanted to do next in is life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi