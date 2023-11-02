"There is a lack of fundamental love for this profession": Former F1 driver suggests Lance Stroll should leave the sport

Former F1 driver Christian Danner recently stated that Lance Stroll should not drive in the sport if he does not take it seriously and is underperforming in this fashion. The Canadian has had a horrendous 2023 F1 season, especially when we see the gap between him and his 42-year-old teammate Fernando Alonso.

Speaking to German publication Sport1.de, Danner stated that if a driver takes F1 lightly, then they should not deserve to race in the series. He simply declared that Lance Stroll was underperforming.

"If someone approaches the matter with such listlessness, then there is a lack of fundamental love for this profession, for this privilege of being allowed to drive a Formula 1 car. I don’t see that in him by a long shot. The fact is that Stroll is underperforming," he said.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the former F1 driver stated that if he were in Stroll's shoes, he would be wondering if racing was really for him and making a quick decision for his future. He concluded:

"I as Lance Stroll, a grown man: Do I want to continue being a racing driver? He has to make the decision for himself, do I have room for improvement here, is there something going forward? If so: what do I have to do for that?"

After Lance Stroll crashed in the 2023 F1 Qatar GP qualifying, he was visibly frustrated and even pushed one of his teammates after getting out of the car. He gave a brief and uninterested interview and left the media pen.

Lance Stroll post-qualifying behaviour at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP was completely unacceptable, feels F1 pundit

F1 pundit and presenter Naomi Schiff recently criticized Lance Stroll for pushing a team member after getting out of the car after crashing during the qualifying session in the 2023 F1 Qatar GP.

She stated that even though a driver is having a bad day, they do not have any right to treat their team like the Aston Martin driver did. Speaking to Sky Sports, she said;

"It's totally inappropriate. You cannot behave in that way. No matter how disappointing your day has been, those are the people that work to get you on track, to make it happen for you, you can't be treating your team like that," she said. (Quotes via Sky Sports) "It's one thing to have a bad day, come out of the car and apologise. But to come out and act that way is just not good enough."

Expand Tweet

That moment after the Qatar GP qualifying was the Canadian's lowest in the season and clearly shows how frustrated he is for not performing decently.