Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has publicly supported F1 Academy director Susie Wolff after she filed an official criminal complaint against the FIA.

Back in December 2023, the FIA initiated an investigation into Susie Wolff and her husband, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, for a potential conflict of interest. This was because the governing body reportedly received complaints from F1 seniors and teams about the Wolffs sharing confidential information with each other.

However, the FIA had to back down and stop their investigation after all nine F1 teams claimed that they had not complained about the Wolffs to the governing body.

Though the investigation stopped and the entire case gradually died down, Susie Wolff felt that there was massive reputational damage done by the FIA. Hence, she recently filed an official criminal complaint about the FIA in the French courts on March 4. She demanded transparency and accountability from F1's governing body for the accusations it made against her.

Lewis Hamilton came out and strongly supported Susie's efforts to demand transparency and accountability from the FIA. Speaking to the media, he said:

“In a world where often people are silenced, for her to be standing up sends such a great message. I love that she's taking it out of this world, filling it from outside, because there is a real lack of accountability here within this sport, within the FIA. Things that are happening behind closed doors, there is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability.

“How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you didn't have that? Hopefully, this stand that she's taken now will create change, have a positive impact, and especially for women.”

Susie Wolff shares strong message after filing criminal complaint against the FIA

Susie Wolff recently announced that she had officially filed a criminal complaint against the FIA. In a letter she shared on her official social media accounts, she stated that the complaint was regarding the governing body's actions taken against her in December 2023.

“I can confirm that I have personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4 March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December. There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter,” Susie wrote.

Expand Tweet

Toto Wolff's wife demanded transparency on the matter and strongly stated that the FIA cannot evade its responsibilities just by staying silent on the matter.

“I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper bebehaviornd make sure people are held to account. Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility - it does not,” she added.

As of now, the FIA has not officially addressed the complaints made against them by Susie Wolff.