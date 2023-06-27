Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has confirmed the possibility of an 11th team on the grid after growing interest in F1. The American businessman hinted that they are hoping for an American manufacturer to enter the sport.

Speaking on the Walker Webcast, Maffei said:

“There was certainly talk that General Motors was interested around the Andretti bid for an 11th team. I think there are reasons to think that that could come about. [But] we’ve had other OEMs who could be very interesting as well, just to be clear, Porsche tried very hard to enter with Red Bull.

"I think we’re lucky we have so many OEMs now – as many as we’ve ever had – but having more OEMs, particularly an American one, would certainly be a positive.”

Earlier this year, GM Motorsport executive director Eric Warren said:

“GM is motivated to be involved in the car and design, the whole process. It’s not white-labelling an engine. The interaction between Cadillac and Andretti will be throughout the vehicle. Looking beyond 2026, our view is that we want to get racing and make sure we are competitive and then look in 2026 at what makes the most sense.”

GM and Andretti had confirmed its partnership to bid for a spot on the grid earlier this year. The Liberty Media CEO felt that despite the sleuth of OEMs in the sport, he hoped for an American one on the grid.

His words could hint at the GM-Andretti collaboration potentially succeeding in their bid to be the 11th team on the grid. The American collaboration has also announced a tie-up with Alpine as their engine supplier in case their bid is successful.

While there are many other manufacturers showing interest for the 2026 season and beyond, F1 is in the process of filtering the entrants. FIA confirmed six engine manufacturers for the 2026 season, including the return of Honda and new entrant Audi.

Hitech have confirmed their F1 team bid

Hitech Motorsport has officially confirmed their bid for a spot on the F1 grid after being backed by Vladimir Kim.

The Kazakh businessman has bought a 25 percent stake in Hitech Global Holdings Limited and will be backing their F1 bid. The junior racing team is now looking at expanding its interests beyond the junior formula feeder series.

Speaking about the deal with Hitech in a press release, Kim said:

“Motorsport has been a long-standing personal interest for me, and I am delighted to be entering into a partnership with an organisation that has enjoyed success in so many categories and has such ambitions for its future.

"We have an established involvement with sport; however, this is our first global investment in motorsport. Its dynamic appeal, growing exposure, business-to-business marketing opportunities and burgeoning fan base are aligned with my ambitions personally and commercially."

Commenting on the new venture, Hitech CEO Oliver Oakes said:

“I am delighted to welcome Vladimir Kim to the Hitech group. During our discussions, we found many natural synergies and I know that his support will be invaluable as we seek to build on Hitech’s success and work towards achieving its broader ambitions over the years to come…

"The move that would complete its single-seater ladder and demonstrate that Hitech has all the right people, experience and resources to compete alongside the best teams in the world.”

Hitech has been a successful venture in Formula 2 and 3. The Silverstone-based team has produced F1 racers such as Nelson Piquet Jr., Nikita Mazepin, Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, and Alex Albon.

It has had several Red Bull juniors such as Dennis Hauger, Juri Vips, Dan Ticktum, and Liam Lawson. The FIA is currently in the process of reviewing the potential F1 team applicants and their eligibility.

