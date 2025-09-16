“There’s no better feeling”: Oliver Bearman expresses excitement ahead of Azerbaijan GP

F1 rookie Oliver Bearman takes to the city of Baku for the upcoming Azerbaijan GP after a two-week hiatus following the Italian GP. The Briton made his debut for Haas at Baku last year, and expressed excitement ahead of the 2025 race as he reflected on the 2024 Azerbaijan GP.

Kevin Magnussen was given a one-race ban last year, meaning he couldn't race at the Baku GP. Oliver Bearman stepped up to replace the Danish driver and qualified in P11 but started P10 after Lewis Hamilton's penalty. Bearman was running P12 when a late crash between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz promoted him into the points.

Bearman made his F1 debut earlier last year at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP after he subbed in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, and finished the race inside the points. After the P10 finished at Baku in 2024, Oliver Bearman became the first driver to score points in the first two races with two different teams.

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

With the 2025 Azerbaijan GP on the horizon, Bearman came out and reflected on the 2024 race and detailed how it helped him settle into Haas. He said,

“It’s a really nice feeling coming back to a track I’ve already raced at with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, subbing in last year. That weekend – finishing P10 – will stay with me for a long time, and getting to know the team and working with everyone really helped prepare me for this year,” (via Haasf1team.com)

“I’ve won here in junior categories, and love the tight, fast nature of the Baku City Circuit. It’s an intense lap to master, but when you get it right, there’s no better feeling,” added Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman had a strong result at the Dutch GP as he finished the race in P6, but failed to finish inside the points last weekend at Monza. The Briton would like to replicate his success at Azerbaijan from last year and finish inside the points.

“Consistency is the key”: Haas F1 Boss sets the goal for Oliver Bearman’s 2025 season

Oliver Bearman had a strong start to the season with multiple points finishes. However, in recent months, the Briton has only scored points on a handful of occasions and has finished just outside the points in P11 multiple times.

Haas F1 Boss Ayao Komatsu recently came out and hailed Bearman, as he set the goalpost for the F1 rookie. He said,

“He’s got such a great personality, a positive personality that motivates everyone, and he's very, very open-minded as well. He takes constructive feedback – even the criticism – very, very well, so we have a very good working relationship and it’s our target this year, [in the] races remaining, just to really showcase his talent consistently. That consistency is the key.” (via F1.com)

Bearman currently sits in P17 in the F1 standings with 16 points to his name, while his teammate Esteban Ocon is in P13 with 28 points.

