“There’s no doubt” Lewis Hamilton can win the championship with Ferrari, states Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton can win a championship with Ferrari next year and "there's no doubt" about that, said Toto Wolff in a recent interview. However, it comes with a condition, and that is only if Ferrari provides him with a championship-worthy car, added Wolff.

Hamilton is all set to leave Mercedes next year after a 12-year-long association. The seven-time world champion signed a reported multi-year deal worth $446 million with the Prancing Horse. As the 39-year-old is all set to wear the red overalls alongside Charles Leclerc, Wolff believes the move can turn out to be a championship-winning one.

“If Ferrari can give Lewis a competitive car, he can win the championship, there's no doubt about it," said Wolff as per news.italy24. "I will always have a personal relationship with Lewis and look back on the great moments, professional and personal. When Lewis moves to Ferrari, he will become an opponent, but I will always wish him happy days."

Hamilton's recent decision to move to Ferrari triggered a massive tremor in the motorsport world. As fans and experts failed to understand the dynamic of the move, Wolff was no different. The Austrian boss, who believed Hamilton would stay, found himself in utter disbelief.

Despite this, the 52-year-old held no grudge and wished the Briton all the luck in his future endeavors.

"He told me he would stay, then he decided to go. But people change their minds and circumstances change: opinions must be respected and I have no hard feelings," Wolff asserted.

Can Lewis Hamilton be the much-needed pioneer for Ferrari?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 05: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Despite being the most successful team in the history of Formula One, Ferrari has not won a championship for over a decade. Their last championship arrived in the form of the Constructors' title back in 2008. As for the individual title, Kimi Raikkonen won the 2007 F1 championship by defeating Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in a closely contested title race.

With Lewis Hamilton in their wing and a positive development trajectory under Fred Vasseur, Ferrari and the Tifosi can finally hope for a championship win. This will statistically make Hamilton the most decorated Formula 1 driver ever and provide Ferrari with their long-awaited glory.

Therefore, seeing how Ferrari copes with the situation to provide Lewis Hamilton with a perfect car just enough to beat Red Bull and McLaren and end their trophy drought will be interesting.