There's a bit of luck involved: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been in Formula 1 for a long time now. Although only 23, the Dutchman made his debut in the series at just 17. However, after winning his first race in 2016, and despite making impressive strides since then, Max Verstappen is yet to contend for a world championship.

In Formula 1, the car often decides the championship. The machinery plays a more important role than the driver, and this is the reason for his lack of a true championship challenge, concedes Verstappen.

The Dutchman believes that although it's important to be a good driver, the element of luck can still play a crucial part. A driver in the series needs to have the perfect ecosystem to become a champion. He then needs to be lucky enough for the team to retain the winning formula for multiple seasons.

Max Verstappen hopes he's in contention for the championship this season but concedes that it is something he could have no control over. Speaking to Autosport.com, Verstappen said:

"There’s just a bit of luck, I think there are so many good drivers in F1. Of course, some have won more titles than others, some haven’t won anything. There are world champions, really for a lot of years, where it didn’t mean they were the only great drivers who were actually around at that time. You just need the luck – that you’re in the right team, at the right place, and are dominant for a long time. And that doesn’t always happen. I hope I will be in a position to fight for a championship or whatever shortly. If that’s going to be one, seven, that’s just up to how long the team will stay dominant.”

Hamilton is one of the best of all time: Max Verstappen

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has had the luxury of having Mercedes at his disposal. The Silver Arrows have been a key part of his dominance, which has led to six titles with the team.

Max Verstappen, however, is still complimentary of the Mercedes driver as he feels there are some cases where Hamilton has performed beyond the ability of the car:

"It’s very difficult to say, but of course you have to give Lewis credit for the way he’s been over the years, for always coming back and winning that many races and championships. You definitely can’t ignore it. There are other people in Formula 1 who I think are very good, very strong and who would have been very good in that car as well. But still, the way Lewis has won some difficult races as well is remarkable, for example Turkey last year. He did everything right. He is definitely one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1.”

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will surely be embroiled in a year-long battle for the championship this season. Could the Dutchman's comments be the start of a mental battle against the reigning champion? Or does Verstappen truly mean the things he said? Regardless, Formula 1 fans can be ready for an explosive 22 races ahead.