“There’s not as much competition” - Lewis Hamilton ‘understands’ why racing fans might find F1 ‘boring’

Lewis Hamilton explained why fans are finding Formula 1 'boring' currently, with the domination of just one team. Although the sport is still filled with competitiveness for the seven-time world champion, he believes that a fan's perspective is quite different and it is apparent why.

Hamilton mentioned that the reason why the sport is not boring for him and as competitive as ever is because of the battle with Mercedes for the second consecutive year. He is currently battling in the mid-field, as he did in Miami, and trying to move to the top spot.

PlanetF1 quoted Lewis Hamilton as saying:

"I’m challenged every single day to get back to the front, so it’s definitely not boring from my perspective."

"But as a racing fan watching, I can understand because there’s not as much competition as there perhaps is in the NFL or the NBA at the moment," he added.

Formula 1 has seen teams dominating quite a few times in the past decades, however, there were frequent battles for the top places during the races.

The 2023 season, in contrast, is witnessing complete domination by Red Bull. The team has won all of the five races held until now, and it becomes quite obvious for the fans to analyze the winner of a race, even before the race has started.

How did F1 lose competitiveness in contrast to last season as Lewis Hamilton described?

The authorities of the sport have been trying for a long time to make races more competitive, and Lewis Hamilton, too, mentioned this.

It seems that no matter how hard it has been tried, one or the other team finds a way to build a huge gap, and hence start a domination, making the sport boring.

"As a sport they have already tried to bring the teams closer but it never seems to work. All I can say is that we’re working as hard as we can to close up and get back and give them more of a fight," Hamilton added.

To achieve more competitiveness during races, Formula 1 introduced new regulations in the 2022 season. There were major changes in the aerodynamics of the cars and the ground effect was brought back.

However, because of the very soft ride heights of the car, the cars were porpoising, and after teams like Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton mentioned the safety of the cars, the ride height was mandated to be increased this season. Because of this, many of the teams who had their upgrades in the aero had to make changes, and somehow, Red Bull got the best out of it and has been dominating.

