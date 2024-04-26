"There's nothing pre-set or pre-ordained": Red Bull boss on Liam Lawson's F1 future

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said the Austrian team is still uncertain when Liam Lawson will get an opportunity to enter F1.

Back in 2023, Red Bull team seniors decided to replace Nyck De Vries with reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo in their B team AlphaTauri (currently known as RB). Soon after Ricciardo joined the team mid-season, he broke his arm during the 2023 Dutch GP. This gave Lawson a golden opportunity to race for AlphaTauri.

The Kiwi arrived and impressed many in the F1 paddock with his performances in the five races he competed in as Ricciardo's replacement. He even managed to score two points at the Singapore GP. Soon after his commendable debut in F1, many in the sport started debating whether Lawson should get a permanent seat on the grid.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, during the Chinese GP, Christian Horner praised Liam Lawson and acknowledged how he is still on the sidelines, waiting for an opportunity. However, Horner added that it was not confirmed when or if Lawson would get an opportunity to permanently race in the top formula racing series.

“Now, obviously, waiting in the wings is a driver with the talent of Liam Lawson – who naturally is champing at the bit to get an opportunity. But there’s nothing pre-set or preordained as to when or even if that would take place. The priority is for sure for the drivers that are in the race seats at the moment, and we’ll see how that pans out,” Horner said.

Liam Lawson remains loyal to Red Bull while seeking a permanent seat in F1

While speaking about his F1 debut in 2023, Liam Lawson expressed his loyalty to Red Bull and hoped that the Austrian giants would allow him to join F1.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast in 2023, Lawson expressed his frustration that he was not allowed to drive in the sport next year. The New Zealander added that he would remain connected to F1 and work as much as possible.

"Again, it’s frustrating to take [not earning a full-time 2024 drive]. But I can sit there and make sense of this decision and understand. It’s frustrating to not be driving next year, but I will continue to make the most of still being involved in Formula 1 at least," Lawson said.

He continued:

“I’m a Red Bull driver. If I ever get a chance in Formula 1, it’ll be through Red Bull Racing. I think it would be Red Bull that give me my shot.”

In the 2024 F1 season, Lawson was seen in the F1 paddock and pit boxes during the first few Grand Prix.