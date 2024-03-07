“There's no reason to leave” - Max Verstappen dismisses rumors about replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has claimed he has 'no reason' to leave amidst rumors of him joining Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.

There was speculation between the Bahrain GP last weekend and the Saudi Arabian GP this weekend that the three-time reigning world champion might leave the Austrian team at the end of the season despite having a contract until 2028. Many believe that the unrest within Red Bull might be a factor in the Dutch driver's decision.

Speaking with Marca, Max Verstappen clarified that he has every intention of serving his contract with the world champions.

"Of course, that has always been the intention of the signing," he said. "That's why we signed up for so long to be here. And of course, it's about the performance of the car. And of course, starting in 2026, that's a question mark with the new regulations anyway, but I knew that when I signed my contract."

"But I also know what they've done for me in my career, right? So of course the intention is absolutely to stay in this team because I really enjoy it and I'm also very happy with the team. And in the meantime, there's no reason to leave," he added.

"I don't think anyone would have noticed or seen that Lewis was moving to Ferrari" - Max Verstappen

During the same interview, Max Verstappen spoke about how no one could have forseen Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025. The Dutch driver added that he was happy at Red Bull but acknowledged that nothing in life was certain.

"Well, you know, the thing is, I don't think anyone would have noticed or seen that Lewis was moving to Ferrari," he said. "And in my life, and that doesn't matter, that has no relation to F1 or whatever, does it? right? It's just life in general. You never know what happens, what comes your way or what happens around you, or what could influence you."

"So you can never say 100% that this is how it will be. And I address my life like that, but I don't think about it too much either. I'm very relaxed. Like I said, I'm very happy with the team. So I'm happy in the team, the performance is there, there's no reason to leave."