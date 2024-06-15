“There’s no reason to be negative”: Aston Martin TP confident of team’s long term ambition despite an underwhelming 2024 F1 season so far

Aston Martin's team principal, Mike Krack, has pointed out that the team's performance, despite the underwhelming results so far in the season, is not a reason to be "negative." He feels that the future of the team is promising owing to their future partners.

Fernando Alonso pulled incredible results at the start of the 2023 F1 season with Aston Martin. His decision to sign with the team for the season was criticized earlier, but given the development they showed in the earlier season, it seemed like they could be in the running for a title fight since they were on the podium multiple times.

However, at the end of the season, their form started to fade as their competitors (Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes) developed better. The team finished the season in fifth place. They do not look too promising in the current season either. Although they have maintained fifth place in the championship, there is a huge margin between them and Mercedes in fourth place (a 66-point gap). Moreover, Racing Bulls seem to be catching up with them with 28 points in their bag, only 30 behind. (Aston Martin has 58)

However, despite this performance, Mike Krack is optimistic about the team's chances. He said:

"I think last year, we were obviously better than we were thinking, and I always said on a trajectory up, it will go up, it will go down depending on what your competitors are doing – but you have to keep the target in sight," he was quoted as saying by PlanetF1.

He went on to say that their development trajectory can be changed for the better given their upcoming partnership with Honda.

“Now, when you look at trends you can be positive, or you can be negative about it – it’s like with the stock exchange market. So I think we have a plan in place. We develop the team from an infrastructure point of view," he said.

"From the way we are developing, we have great partners coming with Honda, we have a great partner with Aramco, so I think there’s no reason to be negative," he added.

Mike Krack believes Aston Martin worked in the right direction during Canadian GP weekend

The 2024 F1 Canadian GP weekend was quite a positive for the Silverstone-based team. Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished the race with points, at P6 and P7, respectively.

They also seemed competitive during the length of the mixed race. Reacting to this, Mike Krack revealed that the team worked in the right direction.

"It would be premature to say we have understood everything. I think we have a lot of work to do still. But obviously, it was a step in the right direction this weekend," Krack said.

Aston Martin sits fifth in the championship with 58 points. In the current circumstances, it is hard to say if they will be able to develop a battle with Mercedes, but the team needs to introduce powerful upgrades to steer clear of RB.

