"There's still plenty to achieve"- Lewis Hamilton on his F1 future

Lewis Hamilton thinks he has more to achieve in F1, clarifying a comment made by his friend in a Vanity Fair Magazine interview.

Although the Briton has broken enough records and racked up his own statistics, he knows there's plenty more to achieve. Expressing his deep love for the sport, the seven-time world champion said at Thursday driver’s press conference ahead of the Belgian GP:

“I think there's still plenty to achieve here personally, maybe not like that many records as such, but still a lot of ground to cover with the team. And like the guys here, I still deeply in love with the sport and particularly like the direction and things that we're doing within the sport, the work that conversations that I get to have with Stefano. But of course, there's lots more outside that's continuing to grow as well. So it’s exciting times, I think. The future’s bright, I like to think.”

Lewis Hamilton hails Liberty Media for growth of F1

Lewis Hamilton feels Liberty Media Group’s direction with the marketing of the sport and branding has positively impacted its growth. Although a change was expected, Hamilton feels the sport is heading in the right direction.

Commenting on the growth of the sport and new fans, the Briton said:

“I mean, the business is growing. So yes, it is good for the sport. I think it's down to the great work that that Liberty is doing with the sport. The access, of course we know that Netflix has had a big effect but social media as well, I think the young youth is on TikTok, all that sort of stuff. So just a lot more eyeballs are on it. Kids love cars and it is the coolest sport there is."

He continued:

" So, it was only a matter of time, at some point that it was going to go this direction. And I think it's great. I see fans from all ages that come and visit me, or send me letters from literally just from babies and their little baby Mercedes outfits to, you know, to five-year-olds to 106-year-olds. There's a still a good older generation that's still super in love with the sport. Obviously they watched it their whole lives. And so yeah, I think it's awesome.”

The Mercedes driver has also been a supporter for more races in North America and is now rooting for an F1 race in Africa. However, it remains to be seen if the South African event returns to the F1 calendar in Lewis Hamilton’s tenure as a driver in the sport.

