"There's no way Max Verstappen's dad publicly tweeted this": Fans react to Jos Verstappen clashing with Sergio Perez's father

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, came out and slammed Sergio Perez's father's recent comments about Red Bull not giving the Mexican driver the same car as the Dutchman. The F1 fans came out and reacted to the clash between the fathers of the two racing drivers.Sergio Perez was sacked by Red Bull after the 2024 F1 season following a disappointing performance from the Mexican driver in the last couple of years in comparison to his teammate, Max Verstappen, who won the F1 title. Check was left without a seat for the 2025 season, but was recently confirmed as Cadillac F1's driver for the 2026 season.Soon after the announcement, Perez's father, Antonio Perez Garibay, came out and took shots at Red Bull Racing as he said,“Checo drove four years at Red Bull. How many years did Red Bull become champion? Four years. Checo Pérez has made Verstappen champion. If Checo had had the same car, he would now be the world champion.” (via Soymotor)The same comments were posted by multiple media outlets on social media platform X. Max Verstappen's father, Jos, came out and reacted to one of these posts and slammed Checo’s father in the comments section as he wrote,“What an idiot that guy is. He's always been given the same material but just needs to step on the gas.” (Translated via Google)Fans came out and reacted to the clash between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s father as they commented.“There's no way max's dad publicly tweeted this 😭”INFORMula1 @infor_mula1LINKthere's no way max's dad publicly tweeted this 😭Another commented, “Never change Jos.”“Jos in the house!” mentioned another user on XSome fans came out and pointed out how Max Verstappen’s father has made some controversial comments in the past, but agreed with his response to Perez's father’s claims. They wrote,“Never thought I’d agree with Jos Verstappen, but honestly, Garibay needs to shut up and stop making a fool of himself.”Massimiliano¹⁶ MET CHARLES @circomassimo_LINKNever thought I’d agree with j*s Verstappen, but honestly, Garibay needs to shut up and stop making a fool of himselfAnother commented, “Ok he’s normally wrong but in this he is soooo correct.”“When the F1 racing daddies go to war 😂” mentioned another user on XMax Verstappen's father, Jos, comments on the rumored crack in the relationship with his sonThe Red Bull power struggle, which followed after Christian Horner was allegedly involved in harassing an employee, blew open the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Max Verstappen’s father made comments about blowing up if Horner stayed, and eventually, Adrian Newey ended up leaving the team.Jos Verstappen, who was a regular presence in the paddock, wasn't seen at the race anymore until the 2025 Monaco GP, raising speculations of a rift in the relationship with his son. However, the former F1 driver came out and suggested that his relationship with Max Verstappen was asked it was, and said,“People make things up. We talk every day, and our bond is very strong. But Max has his own life, as I do, and I don't want to be a father who interferes with everything. Over the years, I've learned that you have to let things take their own course,” via (De Telegraaf)Christian Horner was eventually sacked by Red Bull earlier this season, with Laurent Mekies replacing him at the Milton-Keynes outfit.