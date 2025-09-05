  • home icon
  • "There's no way Max Verstappen's dad publicly tweeted this": Fans react to Jos Verstappen clashing with Sergio Perez's father

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Sep 05, 2025 12:59 GMT
Image Credits: Getty, L: Sergio Perez
Image Credits: Getty, L: Sergio Perez's father Antonio Perez Garibay, R: Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, came out and slammed Sergio Perez's father's recent comments about Red Bull not giving the Mexican driver the same car as the Dutchman. The F1 fans came out and reacted to the clash between the fathers of the two racing drivers.

Sergio Perez was sacked by Red Bull after the 2024 F1 season following a disappointing performance from the Mexican driver in the last couple of years in comparison to his teammate, Max Verstappen, who won the F1 title. Check was left without a seat for the 2025 season, but was recently confirmed as Cadillac F1's driver for the 2026 season.

Soon after the announcement, Perez's father, Antonio Perez Garibay, came out and took shots at Red Bull Racing as he said,

“Checo drove four years at Red Bull. How many years did Red Bull become champion? Four years. Checo Pérez has made Verstappen champion. If Checo had had the same car, he would now be the world champion.” (via Soymotor)

The same comments were posted by multiple media outlets on social media platform X. Max Verstappen's father, Jos, came out and reacted to one of these posts and slammed Checo’s father in the comments section as he wrote,

“What an idiot that guy is. He's always been given the same material but just needs to step on the gas.” (Translated via Google)
Fans came out and reacted to the clash between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s father as they commented.

“There's no way max's dad publicly tweeted this 😭”
Another commented, “Never change Jos.”
“Jos in the house!” mentioned another user on X

Some fans came out and pointed out how Max Verstappen’s father has made some controversial comments in the past, but agreed with his response to Perez's father’s claims. They wrote,

“Never thought I’d agree with Jos Verstappen, but honestly, Garibay needs to shut up and stop making a fool of himself.”
Another commented, “Ok he’s normally wrong but in this he is soooo correct.”
“When the F1 racing daddies go to war 😂” mentioned another user on X

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, comments on the rumored crack in the relationship with his son

The Red Bull power struggle, which followed after Christian Horner was allegedly involved in harassing an employee, blew open the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Max Verstappen’s father made comments about blowing up if Horner stayed, and eventually, Adrian Newey ended up leaving the team.

Jos Verstappen, who was a regular presence in the paddock, wasn't seen at the race anymore until the 2025 Monaco GP, raising speculations of a rift in the relationship with his son. However, the former F1 driver came out and suggested that his relationship with Max Verstappen was asked it was, and said,

“People make things up. We talk every day, and our bond is very strong. But Max has his own life, as I do, and I don't want to be a father who interferes with everything. Over the years, I've learned that you have to let things take their own course,” via (De Telegraaf)

Christian Horner was eventually sacked by Red Bull earlier this season, with Laurent Mekies replacing him at the Milton-Keynes outfit.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
