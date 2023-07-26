“There is no silver bullet in F1” - Red Bull boss reacts to Toto Wolff’s ‘F2’ comments

While responding to Toto Wolff's F2 comment, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently explained how his team is able to produce great results every race weekend.

After the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports how Red Bull's pace difference felt like they had an F1 car while other teams and drivers were using an F2 car.

Speaking later to the media, Christian Horner responded that the team has been operating at a very high level. The Austrian-British team is squeezing every single ounce of performance and energy to keep pushing forward and leading the championship.

He said:

"The way the team is working, it is all about the details. We are leaving no stone unturned at the moment - the strategy was strong, the pit stop... a 1.9-second stop the guys put in for Checo, very quick stops again for Max."

Furthermore, Horner stated that there is no silver bullet in Formula 1, including Red Bull itself. He concluded:

"You're seeing a whole team operating at such a high level. There is no silver bullet in F1 and it is always a culmination of factors that have to come together to achieve these kinds of results."

The silver bullet comment was quite fascinating since it was the same used by Toto Wolff himself a few months ago. He, too, stated that there is no silver bullet in the sport. However, after Max Verstappen comfortably won the Hungarian GP with a 33-second lead, even he had to admit the sheer pace difference.

Lewis Hamilton wants Mercedes to imitate Red Bull's car concept

During the 2023 Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton spoke about how the Mercedes W14 has a bigger wing to increase the downforce for the track, but Red Bull was able to get more downforce by using their floor.

Later, he stated that he has been discussing this with his team and urging them to head in the direction the reigning world champions have been going.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton said:

"We generally have a bigger wing than some of the others, like the Red Bulls for example, but they seem to have more downforce from their floor. We have a lot of work to do.

"I am like a broken record. I’ve just gotta keep telling the guys, ‘We need to go in that direction’. I would like to see that either with this year’s car or next year."

The Milton Keynes-based outfit is currently leading the championship with 452 points, whereas Mercedes is in second place with only 223 points.