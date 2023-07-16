“There is a very special atmosphere”: Sergio Perez wants more F1 street races like the Madrid GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez mentioned that he would love to race in Madrid if the sport hosts a race there in the future.

There is a possibility that F1 might get a Madrid GP in the future and add another street cricuit to the calender. The Mexican, who is often referred as 'King of the Streets' for his skills behind the wheel on a street track, was in favor of the move.

Speaking with Motorsport Spain, Sergio Perez said:

"I would love a career in Madrid, but without a doubt the happiest person would be Xavi Martos, my coach. He really likes Madrid, and we love it too. I think the urban circuits are special, it would be good to add more to the calendar."

He added:

"There is a very special atmosphere when we go, especially like the one that can occur in cities like Madrid. Yes, it has gone well for me [in the urban circuits]. I think that confidence to arrive at the circuit and at the weekend to do things well is important."

Sergio Perez on having growing Hispanic visibility on the grid

Sergio Perez stated that he was happy that the grid has three Hispanic drivers currently alongside him, with the sport gaining popularity among the community.

He said:

"Formula 1 is followed a lot, in the Hispanic world even more. We are going through a great moment, we have 3 drivers in the top 5. I think that Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have been a great surprise, they have taken a big step. But we have also seen it with other teams, such as McLaren , who have taken a big step forward. With this regulation, everything is much closer.

He added:

"Both Carlos Sainz and Fernando are great pilots, I don't see the reason to compare them , on the contrary. I think that both should be enjoyed more , instead of insisting on comparing them so much. They are going through a unique situation, a moment that perhaps they are not repeat itself in the history of Spanish motorsport. I already did it in Guadalajara, in Mexico. I would certainly like Monterrey, which is the second largest city in my country. Without a doubt, I would have told you Madrid, but I am going to fulfill that wish."

It will be interesting to see if F1 hosts anymore races in the Spanish speaking nations given the popularity of the sport among the Hispanic community.