"There is no Superman or Superwoman": Sebastian Vettel urges F1 drivers to be more open about mental health issues

Ahead of this week's Italian Grand Prix, 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said that F1 drivers are discouraged from speaking about their mental health as they fear it is a sign of weakness.

Vettel spoke about mental health struggles and urged all athletes to talk about the issues plaguing their mental health. He explained that F1 drivers are not 'superheroes', contrary to the image shown on TV.

Speaking to the media, Sebastian Vettel stated:

"I think it would be great if we were able to share this more often because it shows the humility that maybe we're lacking in sports because we are projecting hero worship into certain roles. We're all human, we all go through the same stuff, same challenges, and there is no Superman or Superwoman... except on TV!"

This is the last year that Sebastian Vettel will race in F1, with him announcing his retirement in July. He is one of the most decorated drivers in the history of the sport, having won 53 races and four world championships in his 15-year long career.

Sebastian Vettel part of a long list of athletes who spoke up about mental health

It is difficult for high-achieving athletes to speak up about their mental health struggles and be vulnerable. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are some of the other F1 drivers who have spoken up about mental health and the sport.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, revealed his struggles with mental health as he divulged:

“For the longest time, I thought asking for help was a sign of weakness because that’s kind of what society teaches us. That’s especially true from an athlete’s perspective. If we ask for help, then we’re not this big macho athlete that people can look up to. Well, you know what? If someone wants to call me weak for asking for help, that’s their problem. Because I’m saving my own life.”

Simone Biles, an Olympic gymnast, withdrew from several events just before the Tokyo Olympics to nurse her mental health. Kevin Love, an NBA world champion, has suffered from depression for a long time. He recently spoke about his problems and encouraged others to do the same, revealing:

"Everyone is going through something that we can’t see. The thing is, because we can’t see it, we don’t know who’s going through what and we don’t know when and we don’t always know why. Mental health is an invisible thing, but it touches all of us at some point or another. It’s part of life."

Advocating for mental health is important, regardless of one's occupation. For F1 drivers like Sebastian Vettel, breaking the preset mold is difficult, but with help from fellow drivers, there is no doubt that he could make the sport a pioneer for mental health with time.

