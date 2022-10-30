"There was time left on the table": Lewis Hamilton laments despite optimistic 2022 F1 Mexican GP qualifying performance

Lewis Hamilton felt that time was on the table as he could only qualify P3 for the 2022 F1 Mexican GP. The Mercedes driver's first lap was deleted after Hamilton effectively crossed track limits at turn 3. On his second timed lap, he was three-tenths of a second slower than Verstappen. In post-qualifying media pen interviews, Hamilton said,

"There are definitely positives from today. For us to be second and third I think is amazing. The car has been feeling great this weekend. I had some problems with the engine in Q3, I'm not quite sure what it was but I definitely feel like there was quite a bit of time left on the table. Still, for us to be there and to be that close is amazing. Everyone back at the factory should be really, really proud. I just hope that we can race these guys tomorrow."

Toto Wolff had mixed emotions as he was encouraged by his two drivers' P2 and P3 qualifiers. At the same time, he wasn't entirely sure where Mercedes lost three-tenths to the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Wolff said,

"We were close to Max before turn 12. So, that could have been pole, but that wasn't good enough from us today. I think after FP3 today, we had a car that was mega and conditions changed a bit but it's not a bad starting position for tomorrow. I don't know. We were equal until turn 12, but they were very good through the stadium. So, we probably wouldn't have made it anyway. High downforce configuration is where we are at our best. We brought an update that functions. Slowly but surely we are creeping back."

Mercedes-AMG F1 News ✇ @MercedesNewsUK Lewis Hamilton: "I'm not in a relationship, I don't have kids, my car is my baby. My only focus is being world champion for the eighth time." Lewis Hamilton: "I'm not in a relationship, I don't have kids, my car is my baby. My only focus is being world champion for the eighth time." https://t.co/lqpeciDyVc

Wolff found solace in the fact that a P3 ensures that Lewis Hamilton will not be overtaken by the slipstream at the start of the race. Wolff said,

"The Red Bull's are a little bit faster. So, if we were on pole they would have eaten us up on the straights [a few km faster]. So, we are in a better position."

Wolff is unsure where the extra time for Lewis Hamilton came from

Hamilton saw the bright side when talking to David Coulthard soon after the qualifying session. He felt that a P2/P3 start for the team would undoubtedly be positive and would be a close fight with Red Bull on Sunday. He said,

"It's definitely positive to be second and third is amazing. The car has been feeling great this weekend. I had some problems with the engine in Q3, not quit sure what it was so I definitely feel there was time left on the table with it. But still to be there and that close is amazing. Everyone back at the factory should be proud. I just hope we can race them tomorrow. We have a Red Bull right behind me, or alongside me. So, it's going to be fighting them. Still they are the ones to beat. 3 tenths ahead of us in quali. I don't know where that time came from. There was a bit of time with the engine, but not 3 tenths. Hopefully, we can still put pressure on them with strategy."

Lewis Hamilton has not won a race this season. Although he was on the podium in Austin last week, he lost out on the win after a close battle with Max Verstappen.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes