“These hard moments are what brings the team closer” - Alpine F1 boss reacts after double DNF in Australia

Alpine F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has said that a tough race as experienced in Australia will bring the team closer.

The French team looked competitive on Sunday, as both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon found themselves in good points position. Gasly was holding his own in fifth position and was challenging Ferrari's Carlos Sainz for P4. However, both crashed out in the dying moments during the final restart after colliding with each other.

In his post-race interview with Sky Sports, Szafnauer said:

"While it’s disappointing to leave here with zero points, we can be satisfied and positive with the performance of our car today. We showed we can race with our close rivals ahead, and indeed, close cars down and be clinical when it counts. Pierre drove very well today, running much of the race in fifth place and in the fight for a podium alongside Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari. We must take the positives of this and use it as motivation going forward.

"It was unfortunate to have both our cars come together at the third standing start and I’m glad both drivers are OK given the nature of the incident. We’ll keep moving forwards and these hard moments are what bring the team closer together. We’re already looking forward to Baku where an upgrade is planned."

"He came and apologised; I said, it could have been anyone" - Alpine's Esteban Ocon

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon said that his teammate Pierre Gasly apologised to him post-race after they crashed into each other during the Australian GP.

He said:

"Obviously a very chaotic restart then honestly, it could have been any cars that I collided with. There were cars coming back on the track, obviously, Pierre was one of them. But no hard feelings. He came and apologised and as I said, it could have been anyone.

"My tyres were hot. I didn't feel like it was very slippery. But what was tricky was a little bit the light is lower, we couldn't really see so well. But some drivers were just suicidal a bit in Turn 1, like Nyck on the inside. It was very close and obviously, there's a lot to gain at the time, but a little bit too much for some drivers."

It will be interesting to see if both Alpine drivers can bounce back in the next race in Baku.

