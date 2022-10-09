"These stewards are a joke"- Fans react to Sebastian Vettel's poor start at 2022 F1 Japanese GP after getting hit by Fernando Alonso

Sebastian Vettel had a very unfavorable start to his Japanese Grand Prix after he and Fernando Alonso made contact through turn one. The conditions are not ideal for drivers, with the track remaining soaked and visibility being an issue. The race was ultimately red-flagged as the rain got heavier in Suzuka.

The Aston Martin driver said this on the radio as he was forced off the track and into the gravel after being hit by Alonso:

"I got hit by Alonso, very bad."

F1 news @Express_F1

express.co.uk/sport/f1-autos… Vettel hits out at Alonso and Sainz crashes out in carnage first lap at Japanese GP Vettel hits out at Alonso and Sainz crashes out in carnage first lap at Japanese GPexpress.co.uk/sport/f1-autos…

Moments later, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also crashed out of the race after losing control on the run to the spoon curve. Fans, however, were surprised not to see any penalties in the Alonso-Vettel case, which happened at turn one.

Sebastian Vettel, who qualified in P9, has now probably thrown away a brilliant qualifying performance and has crumbled in his last race on the Suzuka circuit.

Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso contact at the Japanese GP

jammiedodgeer @jammiedodgeer @SkySportsF1 That’s no one’s fault really but Vettel went into him @SkySportsF1 That’s no one’s fault really but Vettel went into him

dystainak @dystainak @SkySportsF1 He turned into Fernando then blamed him @SkySportsF1 He turned into Fernando then blamed him

I SEEN SEBASTIAN VETTEL @Ciara_17 The Japanese fans are the best, they organised a farewell ceremony for Vettel, & now I’m crying in my bed at 6 in the morning on a Sunday The Japanese fans are the best, they organised a farewell ceremony for Vettel, & now I’m crying in my bed at 6 in the morning on a Sunday 😭

Sebastian Goat Vettel @SV5_GOAT @vettelinho I hit my pillow when i saw seb not moving on the map @vettelinho I hit my pillow when i saw seb not moving on the map

Vettel would return for even one race at Suzuka

Sebastian Vettel admires the Japanese circuit and has admitted that the Suzuka track is one of his favorites. He has a rich legacy on the legendary track and has won four times here.

Speaking on the Suzuka circuit, Vettel told the media:

"Maybe if one of these guys in the future races here feels a bit sick. I don’t know – I don’t wish them to feel so – but I wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka at any time. But yeah, obviously we will see what the future brings. At the moment I have no plans but I think there are some exciting races happening in Japan and we’ll see."

While Vettel is still not out of the race, many fans will hope for a better result for the German driver when the Japanese GP restarts.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes