Max Verstappen's test in the Red Bull RB20 shocked fans with a strange noise the car produced, gushing down at Silverstone prior to the launch.

The RB20, which will be driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the 2024 F1 season, is set to be launched later today at 7:30 pm GMT. Prior to that, it was spotted being driven by Verstappen at the Silverstone circuit as the team utilized one of the two allotted filming days. The car is expected to compete at the top in the upcoming F1 season due to the team's dominant spree in 2023.

While the car raced down the circuit, fans on social media noticed something quite strange. A sharp whirring noise came from the car as it displaced the wet track. This particular user compared it to a rocket, referring to how fast the car was in the previous season.

"they built an actual rocket this time wtf why does it sound like that…."

Some even wrote that they were rather terrified by the car's sound.

The sound from Max Verstappen's car was speculated to be produced by a drone following the car up while filming it. Some also tried to justify it by mentioning that it was from the tires displacing the water.

"That high pitched sound is a drone flying close to the car not the actual car"

Some mentioned how Verstappen and Red Bull might as well go ahead and dominate in the 2024 F1 season as well.

Red Bull chief rules out possibility of Max Verstappen leaving the team

Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season to move to Ferrari has created quite a huge wave in the F1 world. The Brit has a contract with Mercedes through the 2025 season, but a clause allows him to leave the team in the second season of the contract, which he used.

Since he has pretty much become the face of the team in the past decade, it has been assumed by many that any driver on the grid would move to a different team given the right opportunity. Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, however, does not see that happening with Max Verstappen.

When asked by Oe24 if the three-time World Champion would decide to leave the team in the future, he said:

"I would rule that out."

Max Verstappen will head into the 2024 F1 season as the defending World Champion with Red Bull. While the expectations of the team are quite high, there is internal turmoil within the management.

Team principal Chrisitan Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a fellow employee and an internal investigation has been launched against him. Not much has been revealed about the investigation but a report on the case is expected in the coming weeks.