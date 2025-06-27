"They are definitely talking": Fans react to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff addressing the 'Max Verstappen to Mercedes' speculation

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been linked to the Mercedes seat since last year, when Toto Wolff was looking for Lewis Hamilton's replacement. Although Kimi Antonelli was signed by Wolff, George Russell's current Mercedes contract is now up for renewal. Amid all this, the Mercedes CEO's answer, when he was questioned on whether he is in talks with Verstappen, has triggered interesting reactions from fans online.

George Russell’s Mercedes contract will run out at the end of the current season. Midway into the season, Mercedes still hasn't offered Russell an extension, and the two parties are still in talks over it. Ahead of the Austrian GP, Russell came out and said that Toto Wolff's conversation with Max Verstappen's camp is 'only normal'.

While speaking to Sky Sports F1, Toto Wolff confirmed his conversation with Verstappen’s camp, but also said he is happy with his current driver lineup. Mercedes team boss said:

“It's logical that you explore and look at what can happen in the future. But that doesn't change my opinion about George and Kimi Antonelli. I'm very happy with our current line-up.”

“For whatever reason, we always see stories in the media about contract negotiations during this period. Often also driven by a lack of information. Such discussions do not take place publicly, but behind closed doors. I don't want to say too much more about it,” added Toto Wolff.

The Mercedes Team Principal’s non-committal reply to the speculations around Max Verstappen's Mercedes move sparked a response from the fans.

“They are definitely talking 😂,” mentioned a fan on X.

“Toto confirms what George Russell said yesterday,” wrote another.

“Max to merc, George to Ferrari, Charles to Red bull,” another user commented.

Some fans came out and detailed how big of a signing Max Verstappen would be for Mercedes if Toto Wolff can sign the Dutch driver.

“Would be a huge signing for Mercedes. I'd be surprised if Red Bull let that happen though. End of an era,” wrote a fan.

“Obviously but don't see it until 2027,” wrote another.

“Mercedes need to build a competitive car in order to sign ✍️ Max Verstappen,” another user mentioned.

After a dominating victory at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, George Russell finds himself only 19 points behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship standings this season.

What did George Russell say about the conversation between Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff regarding a potential move to Mercedes?

Max Verstappen currently has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season. However, reports suggest there are release clauses in the contract that can be activated for the Dutchman to make a move to Mercedes.

Ahead of the Austrian GP, Russell suggested that it is normal for his team boss to have conversations with a driver like Verstappen. He said via Sky Sports:

“It's only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing. But from my side, if I'm performing as I'm doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula 1 team.”

Toto Wolff's recent comments only confirm what George Russell said about the conversations between the Mercedes boss and Verstappen ahead of the Austrian GP.

