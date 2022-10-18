"They have been developing just incredibly fast"- Carlos Sainz questions Red Bull's car development in 2022 F1 season after cost cap breach

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has questioned Red Bull's rapid development this year. The driver claimed that although Ferrari tried to keep up with the Austrian outfit, it was surprising to see how quickly the RB-18 made improvements.

Carlos Sainz said he was unsure whether it was Ferrari's mistake or Red Bull's development that created a gap between the two. He told the Express newspaper:

"I think during a Formula 1 year, it is normally a combination of both, but normally Red Bull moving ahead and us, obviously, trying to keep up on development. But they have developed the car a lot, more than we expected that you could do in a budget cap situation. They have been developing just incredibly fast and fast-moving. We try to keep up but sometimes it is difficult.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff went a step ahead and promised to breach 2023's cost cap if Red Bull gets away with only a fine. He told Corriere dello Sport:

“If Red Bull had overspent by two million, they could close the matter by paying the FIA five times, therefore ten million. And in any case it would not be fair because it would sanction the right to cheat by paying a fine. Mercedes have already talked about it and, if this were really the point of failure, Mercedes is ready to plan extra budget and related fine to recover performance and return to the top."

These statements surfaced post the FIA's cost cap report, which found Red Bull guilty of overspending. Since then, several F1 entities like Carlos Sainz and Zak Brown have raised their concerns regarding the Austrian outfit's rapid developments and breach of rules.

Carlos Sainz talks about being stranded in the middle during the Japanese GP crash

Carlos Sainz faced one of the worst accidents of his life when he aquaplaned and hit the barriers at Turn 11 during the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. The driver was left stranded in the middle of the track as cars behind approached him with poor visibility.

The driver was inches away from getting hit by another car and revealed what he felt during that moment in a post-race interview:

"The real problem came when I stopped in the middle of the track and the other cars were coming. I knew they couldn’t see me. I was in God's hands. I’m not too worried, obviously disappointed for crashing the car. But at the same time, conditions were impossible. I was aquaplaning with intermediate tyres, and then it sent me into a spin. Then you’re praying no one behind hits you."

Carlos Sainz ran in third before losing the rear of his F1-75 and spinning off the track. This was the driver's fifth DNF of the season, costing him major championship points.

