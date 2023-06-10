"They didn’t really get any closer": Red Bull chief pours cold water on the excitement around Mercedes resurgence in F1

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko is not buying into the hype of a Mercedes resurgence in F1 as the Austrian feels that the gap has not really decreased.

The race in Barcelona was a huge surprise for onlookers as the upgraded car of the German team came alive in the race and was easily the second-fastest car on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to finish the race on the podium after coming through the field. What was even more impressive was the fact that the second Red Bull driver Sergio Perez finished the race behind the Mercedes in P4.

While the momentum seems to be on Mercedes' side, the Red Bull team is not really buying the hype. After Christian Horner claimed that the gap has not really closed, the team's chief advisor Helmut Marko admitted that he felt the same way. Talking to OE24, he said,

“The updates from our competitors have only brought about a shift. But without wanting to be arrogant, they didn’t really get any closer to us, they just took turns. And that’s good for us again, because our lead in the World Championship is increasing with every race.”

When questioned if Red Bull could end up winning all 22 races this season, Marko felt that it was a possibility. He said,

“It’s possible. If Max has a defect or a collision, Checo [Perez] could step in – if he’s in good shape. But for now, please, let’s win the 100th GP in Montreal – and then come to the Austrian GP in Spielberg.”

Red Bull chief marvels at Max Verstappen's level of performance

Helmut Marko marveled at the level of performance that Max Verstappen showed in Barcelona. Talking about the context in which the Red Bull driver secured the fastest lap of the race and how he approached everything, Marko said,

“You also saw how Max did the fastest lap with old tyres at the end. He is, as they say, like he’s from another planet at the moment. He achieved a superiority that we’ve never had before.”

The Austrian team has won all seven races this season and will be hoping to continue the trend in Canada as well. Verstappen has picked up five wins this season while Sergio Perez has won two races.

It will be interesting to see if the Mexican can initiate a comeback of sorts in the championship because it has been one-way traffic in the last few races.

