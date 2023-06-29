"They should fire Russell for starters" - Fans react to Lewis Hamilton explaining Mercedes' need to change to catch Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton recently explained how there are certain aspects of the Mercedes W14 that need to change in order to beat Red Bull next season. Though the car has somewhat evolved after the major upgrade packages from Monaco, the seven-time world champion believes that it still has a long way to go.

According to F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

"There are some elements of the car which do feel different obviously with the upgrade, but it's simply just having a little bit more downforce on the car."

He added:

“But the characteristics of the car are very, very similar to what we had earlier on in the year and so we need to – for the future, for next year's car – you need to take a lot of these different things off and change them for sure. It's definitely not the car, characteristic-wise, that's going to be able to beat the Red Bull just yet. And so, we've got to work on that."

This statement was also featured on F1's official Twitter page. Hence, it gathered loads of reactions and debate from fans.

A few of them blamed George Russell and said he should be fired, while others opined that the team simply needs a bigger budget to improve its performance.

Some fans also spoke about how Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were at least able to catch one of the Red Bull drivers, Sergio Perez, and easily beat him in the past few race weekends.

Here are some of their reactions:

Lewis Hamilton still not comfortable with the driving position in the Mercedes W14

Ever since the start of the 2023 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton has constantly complained about the cockpit positioning in the Mercedes W14. He has mentioned how it is too far forward, to the point where he feels like he is sitting on the front tires while driving. Even after some major upgrades, the same issue continues to bug the Brit.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he said:

"I don't know if people know, but we sit closer to the front tyres than all the other drivers - our cockpit is too close to the front. When you’re driving, you feel like you’re sitting on the front wheels which is one of the worst feelings to feel when you’re driving a car."

Sitting so far ahead in the car affects a driver's ability to sense the tire grip and overall control of the rear end. It can also affect their driving style and performance in several other aspects.

