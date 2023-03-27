"They have a very interesting rear wing": Red Bull's rear wing is going to get everyone's attention

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill expects Red Bull's rear wing and DRS advantage to get considerable attention from the rest of the grid.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are able to fly down the straights at unbelievable speeds when the rear wing opens up in 2023.

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin | Red Bull's "Triple DRS"



Red Bull's DRS efficiency is one of the talking points of the season



The car manages to gain a ridiculously high amount of speed with DRS open



Red Bull uses the whole rear end of the car to increase its DRS effect and understands their car the best | Red Bull's "Triple DRS"Red Bull's DRS efficiency is one of the talking points of the seasonThe car manages to gain a ridiculously high amount of speed with DRS openRed Bull uses the whole rear end of the car to increase its DRS effect and understands their car the best 🔧 | Red Bull's "Triple DRS"Red Bull's DRS efficiency is one of the talking points of the seasonThe car manages to gain a ridiculously high amount of speed with DRS openRed Bull uses the whole rear end of the car to increase its DRS effect and understands their car the best https://t.co/74FwbaKXHy

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend, the Bulls achieved their second consecutive one-two finish, with Sergio Perez winning the race and his teammate Max Verstappen recovering from 15th on the grid to finish second. Verstappen's Red Bull demonstrated impressive speed in a straight line, allowing him to easily overtake Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes at one point during the race.

There have been suggestions that the Austrian team has found a clever way to gain an advantage in speed when the DRS rear-wing flap is open, which could explain their impressive performance. After the race, Hamilton commented that he had "never seen a car so fast," and former world champion Damon Hill believes that Red Bull's trick will capture the attention of other teams.

As reported by the French edition of Motorsport.com, he said:

"They [Red Bull] are able to accelerate a lot more. That’s going to get everyone’s attention. I noticed it last year – they have a very interesting rear wing, very elongated and when you look at it and it goes into DRS mode, it has a very low profile. "

"I think they’ve done a lot of work on that. It gives them a bigger advantage than the others when they have DRS. I think everyone else is going to look at that and say maybe they’re missing something.”

Max Verstappen and father Jos will 'pressure' Red Bull according to former F1 champion

Damon Hill said that Max Verstappen and his father Jos Verstappen will be exerting pressure on Red Bull in the coming months. Hill thinks that the Verstappens will leverage their influence within the team to favor Max's interests over those of his teammate Sergio Perez.

During qualifying in Jeddah, Max Verstappen suffered a driveshaft failure that relegated him to the 15th position on the starting grid. Despite the setback, the two-time world champion delivered an impressive performance, steadily climbing up the ranks to ultimately secure second place behind his teammate, Sergio Perez, who had a relatively unchallenged run from pole position.

With one victory each, Verstappen and Perez are now separated by only one point in the standings as they prepare for the upcoming race in Australia. Verstappen also secured the bonus point for the fastest lap on the final lap of the Jeddah race, taking it away from Perez.

Although Perez has been a dependable asset for Red Bull over the past two years, he has not consistently posed a significant challenge to Max Verstappen. As a result, Damon Hill believes that Verstappen and his father will leverage their championship-winning status to persuade the team to favor them in the coming months.

He told Autosport:

"From the point of view of the sport, I think that they need to let Checo have every opportunity to fight with a level playing field within that team. Because I know the pressure from the Verstappens, his dad as well, on Red Bull will be intense. He'll be pulling out the card of saying, 'I'm your future. The whole opportunity is built around me' and he'll be leveraging them."

With the battle between the two drivers intensifying as the season progresses, it will be interesting to see which of the two emerges victorious.

Poll : 0 votes