"They knew the FIA would help them": Fans react as video of Max Verstappen's overtake on Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP resurfaces

Max Verstappen's overtake on Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP resurfaced recently. It was the championship-deciding race of the season where Verstappen took victory on the final lap.

It has been two years since Max Verstappen won his first world championship in 2021, defeating Lewis Hamilton, who was battling for his eighth title. Both drivers were on equal points heading into the final race. While Hamilton had the lead for the majority of the rac, a late safety car flipped the result.

Verstappen, who was running in second place, took the free pit stop and got a fresh set of soft tires. Meanwhile, Mercedes decided to let Hamilton stay out for track position. There was nothing but backmarkers separating the two cars. In a controversial decision made by Michael Masi, the former race director, the backmarkers were allowed to unlap thus leaving the two contenders in a one-to-one battle.

As the race restarted on the final lap, the Red Bull driver took the opportunity to overtake Hamilton.

As this clip resurfaced, fans reacted on social media. While some celebrated Verstappen's first world championship, others were not too happy with the events that took place in Abu Dhabi that night. Like this one fan said:

"Fake emotions, they knew the FIA would help them."

"This will be etched in memory of both Redbull/Max fans and Mercedes/Lewis fans for different reasons"

"One of the most beautiful moments in sporting history. Never get tired of watching it"

Lewis Hamilton praises Max Verstappen after his dominating 2023 F1 season

Since the 2021 season, Max Verstappen has been on a dominating spree. He is now a three-time world champion and has won 19 out of the 22 races in the past F1 season.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton finished the season in third position, behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez. This was a difficult year for Mercedes, however, Hamilton hopes to come back stronger in the next season. During the FIA Prize Giving ceremony, he praised Verstappen and the entire team.

"I have to say big congratulations to Red Bull and Max and Checo, they have done an incredible job this year. Max was faultless. The team really raised the bar."

There was a close battle between Ferrari and Mercedes for the second place in the championship. The latter managed to stay ahead in second place by just three points. Despite this, there was a large gap between them and Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton intends to close it.

"We have a lot of work to close that gap and I truly believe we can close that gap."

Mercedes is predicting a much stronger 2024 season as team principal Toto Wolff earlier revealed that all the components of the car will be changed. The team will hope to battle for yet another world championship, and their first one since they won the world constructors' championship in 2021.