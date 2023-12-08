"They have a new management coming in" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares insight on AlphaTauri's major personnel changes for next F1 season

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has spoken about AlphaTauri and how the French team is bringing in new senior staff for the 2024 F1 season.

For the longest time, Franz Tost was the team principal. However, he has now retired after the 2023 F1 season. Furthermore, the overall brand identity and the name of the team are also going to change soon.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Horner was initially asked whether there was any confirmation of the new name of the team. The Brit replied that AlphaTauri would inform the F1 community of the same through an official announcement.

"Not yet; I'm sure they'll be the first to tell you when there is, but nothing...nothing yet," he said.

Expand Tweet

Horner went on to speak about how the French team is connected to Red Bull Racing. Furthermore, he shared that AlphaTauri will have new senior personnel like Laurent Meckies, who will replace Franz Tost as team principal. Of course, Horner also mentioned Peter Bayer, who was appointed as the team's CEO in June 2023.

Horner believes new members at the top will fuel the fire amongst everyone once again in the French team.

"They [AlphaTauri] have new management coming in, with Peter Bayer as CEO and Laurent Mekies as team principal. And they're both competitive guys, they are both, you know, want to compete to, you know, to move the team forward and, so it has a new drive behind it," he added.

Red Bull team boss on AlphaTauri drivers' performances in the 2023 F1 season

Christian Horner also spoke about Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda and how the two AlphaTauri drivers performed in 2023.

Asked by Sportskeeda to evaluate Tsunoda and Ricciardo’s performances after the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, the Red Bull boss replied:

“I thought Yuki did a great job, today particularly on a one stop. He obviously looks after his tyres well. And for that strategy, had very strong pace. So I think it was arguably his best race of the year. I think Daniel had a tear-off or something in the brake duct, so it affected his race. But you know, well done to Yuki and Franz in his final race to have led the Grand Prix. It was a nice touch.”

Expand Tweet

AlphaTauri had a bad season in 2023 as the team finished eighth in the constructors' championship, scoring only 25 points. Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda scored six and 17 points, respectively.