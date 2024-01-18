“They're too adorable” - Max Verstappen’s latest picture with Kelly Piquet and Penelope melts hearts on the internet

Max Verstappen was recently seen having a heartwarming moment with his partner Kelly Pique and her daughter Penelope during the 2023–24 winter break. The reigning world champion obliterated the entire F1 field in 2023, winning 19 out of 22 races. After this, he is currently enjoying his time away from F1 and getting some well-deserved rest with his loved ones.

Kelly Piquet posted a compilation video on her official Instagram account, which showcased how she, Verstappen, Penelope, and other members of their inner circle went skiing during the winter break. In this video, there was an adorable clip of Penelope leaning on her mother, Kelly Piquet, while the latter leaned in on the Red Bull driver. All three were smiling happily in the clip, and it was an adorable moment between the three.

"Life is about the memories you make," was the caption of the Instagram post.

As soon as the video was posted by Kelly Piquet, it went viral. Many took screenshots of the moment and posted them on social media platform X.

A few people discussed how Max Verstappen is with Daniil Kvyat's former partner and daughter. Before dating Verstappen, Kelly Piquet was with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, with whom she had Penelope in July 2019.

On the other hand, most F1 fans wrote heartwarming words for the close bond Verstappen, Piquet and Penelope shared in the clip.

Max Verstappen on his relationship with his partner's daughter, Penelope

Since Max Verstappen is currently with Kelly Piquet, he frequently spends time with her daughter Penelope. A few years after her birth, her parents separated, and her mother began a relationship with Verstappen.

Speaking about his relationship with Penelope last year, he clarified that he is not the father figure in her life and emphasized how important it is for her to have a good relationship with her real father, Daniil Kvyat. Speaking to Time, he said:

“I’m not the father, that’s not the aim," he said. "It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.”

The Red Bull star has been seen in several pictures with Penelope. The little one has even appeared in some of Verstappen's livestreams when he was racing with Redline.