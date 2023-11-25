"They’re clearly both covering something up": F1 Pundit issues verdict on the Lewis Hamilton vs Christian Horner saga

Sky Sports pundit Naomi Schiff said that both Lewis Hamilton and Christain Horner were hiding some details regarding the saga about the seven-time world champion's 'alleged' inquiry about a Red Bull seat.

Leading up to the Abu Dhabi GP, the Red Bull team boss had revealed that someone from Lewis Hamilton's camp had inquired about potentially joining the Austrian team for the 2024 season. The Brit, however, denied any such contact and claimed that the initial contact came from Horner's end.

Speaking about the saga post-FP1 session on Sky Sports, Naomi Schiff said:

“What I would love to know and see is the truth. I feel as flat as you make a pancake, there’s always going to be two sides. But one thing is they’re clearly both covering something up here."

"I don’t think we’ll ever really know the truth of what went down, whether it was Anthony who contacted Christian, whether it was Lewis, his old phone, whichever way it goes, we’re never going to fully know the truth.”

Lewis Hamilton gives his take on Christian Horner's comments

Hamilton stated that he wasn't aware of any inquiry from him or his camp regarding a move to rival Red Bull for the 2024 season. In his pre-race interview via F1.com, the seven-time world champion said:

“I’ve not approached Christian; I haven’t spoken to Christian for years and no one from my team has. I’ve checked with everyone, and no one from my team has reached out to him. However, he had reached out to me about meeting up at the end of the season."

"And I was like, ‘I hope you are well; I wish you all the best, congratulations on an amazing season so far, and I hope that I am able to compete with you in the near future.’”

The saga has become slightly comical as fans are curious about which party made the first approach. Horner in his reply to Lewis Hamilton's comments claimed that it was the Brit's father who had approached him inquiring about Sergio Perez's future within the team.

As per many pundits, the seven-time world champion was well within his rights to test the market and do his due diligence as his contract with Mercedes was expiring at the end of the 2023 season.

However, Hamilton decided to extend his contract with the German team which will see him driving with them until the end of the 2025 season.