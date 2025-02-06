“They’re finished”: Fans react as George Russell & Kimi Antonelli headline Mercedes F1’s 2025 apparel launch

The Mercedes F1 team released a look of their new race suits for the 2025 season, shown by their driver line-up of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. The new race suit featured the team's sponsors' logos and three stripes on the shoulders and legs to signify their new partnership with the sports brand Adidas, who designed the suits.

The drivers will be covered in a lightweight fabric made with AEROREADY technology when they're in their racewear.

With a photograph featuring the Mercedes drivers shared to X earlier today, fans took to the comments to share their honest opinions of the team's 2025 look.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"They’re finished," a fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

"Urgh. Some umph lacking in this picture. Wonder why?" another asked.

Expand Tweet

Others also shared their thoughts about the new Adidas collaboration that is evident on the suit.

"Those white stripes are a little too big for my taste," a fan wrote.

"The adidas stripes look forced," another said.

"Those Addidas stripes does not work on those ngl," a fan commented.

The team's new car will also get its first look soon with the livery of the vehicle shown at the F1 75 event, taking place at the O2 Arena in London on February 18. Soon after on February 24, the complete look of the 2025 challenger, W16, will be released.

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli discuss new Adidas partnership

Mercedes driver George Russell speaks at the Fan Forum before the Sprint Race of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 19, 2024 - Source: Getty

Towards the beginning of January, it was announced that Adidas would be entering into a multi-year partnership with the Mercedes F1 team to create the organization's apparel and footwear for fans, drivers, engineers and mechanics. With the reveal of the race suits, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli spoke about how their new partnership is going to be beneficial to the team's efforts this season.

Highlighting their experience working with athletes, Russell said:

“It’s incredible for us as a team to work with a brand like adidas that truly understands what it is like to operate at the highest levels in sport. Their knowledge, expertise and attention to detail is something that is only going to benefit us as a team and hopefully give us an advantage as we set out to fight for race wins and championships, both this season and beyond."

“We’re hugely excited to work with adidas as a team, and personally, as I look forward to my first season in F1, it feels even more special and I’m so glad to be working with a partner who truly understands the athlete’s mindset. The first time I wore the new kit with my teammates is a moment I will remember forever, and I can’t wait to look out into the stands and see the fans wearing it too," Antonelli added.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will be in their Mercedes race suits for the season opener in Melbourne, Australia, from March 14 to 16 for their first foray into the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback