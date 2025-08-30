  • home icon
  • "They're gonna demote him to Red Bull aren't they?": Fans react to Isack Hadjar's Mercedes/Ferrari-beating qualifying in Zandvoort

"They're gonna demote him to Red Bull aren't they?": Fans react to Isack Hadjar's Mercedes/Ferrari-beating qualifying in Zandvoort

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 30, 2025 17:58 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Isack Hadjar at F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Qualifying - Source: Getty

VCARB star Isack Hadjar finished P4 at the 2025 Dutch GP qualifying, beating the likes of George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso. The F1 fans came out and reacted to the French-Algerian driver’s qualifying performance at Zaandvoort while sarcastically hinting at a possible move to Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar had a dodgy start to his race weekend at Zaandvoort as the F1 rookie suffered a power unit failure in practice 2 and missed out on a good chunk of lap time. However, the VCARB driver made a strong comeback with a Top 10 result in Practice 3 and an outstanding qualifying, which put him P4 for the race start tomorrow.

Amid Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson’s poor form in the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar's name has been popping up as a possible replacement for the Japanese driver going into the 2026 season.

Seeing all of Verstappen's teammates, including Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson, and now Yuki Tsunoda, struggle in the second Red Bull, the F1 fans came out and suggested that Isack Hadjar shouldn't be promoted to Red Bull in light of his outstanding performance at Zaandvoort.

“They're gonna demote him to RedBull aren't they?” wrote a fan on X
Another commented, “Let's hope he wont get demoted to Red Bull!”
“Give him that Red Bull sea... nah, better not. Forget what I wrote,” mentioned a user

Some fans came out and claimed that Hadjar should move to another top team rather than the Red Bull, as they commented,

“Red bull will provide him the 2nd seat, which isn’t good. Isack deserves a seat at Mercedes or Ferrari.”
“Isack Hadjar ily please don’t go to red bull next season😔💔” commented another
A fan wrote, “Yesssss nephew!!! Red Bull better not put him in that cursed 2nd seat. Let him shine where he is for now 🥰”

Isack Hadjar will start the race on the second row of the grid alongside Max Verstappen. George Russell will start behind the VCARB driver in P5, with the Ferrari duo starting P6 and P7.

Isack Hadjar reflects on his qualifying effort at the Dutch GP after FP2 setback

The F1 rookie suffered mechanical issues in FP2 and lost precious practice minutes. However, Hadjar was able to put the Friday sessions behind him and started Saturday strong with P9 in FP3 and an amazing lap in Q3 to put the car on the second row. Reflecting on his qualifying performance after a subpar Friday, Isack Hadjar said,

“I’m feeling great! An amazing Qualifying. Honestly, yesterday was a complete disaster for me, so it was really unexpected. This morning, I had a really good feeling, but we knew it would be very hard to reach Q3, and actually, both of us [Racing Bulls drivers] managed to reach Q3. He [Liam Lawson] was really pushing me hard, and I put it all on the line on that final lap and put it all together. It was a great lap, so I’m happy.” (via F1)

Hadjar currently has more points than both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the F1 standings, and can extend his lead over them if he converts his strong starting position into a big result on Sunday.

