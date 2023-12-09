Lewis Hamilton recently gave his views on the FIA investigating Toto and Susie Wolff for leakage of confidential information about the FOM and teams between the two. Even though the FIA has retracted the inquiry, several senior and notable figures in the sport are not happy with how the governing body reacted.

Speaking at the FIA prize-giving gala, Lewis Hamilton stated how disappointing it is to see Susie Wolff being questioned like this by the FIA. He praised her, claiming that she is one of the greatest female leaders the sport has ever had.

"It's been a challenging week. I think...a disappointing week to see that the governing body of our sport has questioned the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we have ever had in our sport, Susie Wolff, without questoning, without any evidence. And just saying sorry in the end, that's just unacceptable," said Hamilton (via Sky Sports F1)

Furthermore, the Mercedes driver boldly claimed that there are a few senior figures in the FIA who are constantly trying to pull the sport back in terms of diversity and inclusion.

"We have got a lot of great people in our sport that are doing amazing work. We have a constant fight to really improve diversity and inclusion within the industry. But it seems that there are certain individuals that in the leadership within the FIA that...everytime we try to make a step forward, they try to pull us back. That has to change," he added.

Lewis Hamilton rejects the idea of driving Red Bull RB19 and explains what would be better for his legacy

Lewis Hamilton recently stated that even though he would love to drive the Red Bull RB19 once, he would not go for it.

As quoted by PlanetF1.com, Hamilton said that he would rather stick with his team, build a better car with them, and beat Red Bull with it. He feels that would be much better for his legacy than simply sitting in an already fast car and winning.

“Every driver here looks at the Red Bull car and would love to drive that car," he said. "I’m not saying I wouldn’t love to drive that car and experience how good that car is – every driver would feel that – [but] I feel that we’ve had two really difficult cars and if we work towards being that car, it is going to be a way better feeling than stepping into the best car."

He added:

“It wouldn’t do much for me in the sense of stepping into the most dominant car of all time. Working with my team to be able to beat them would be better for my legacy for sure.”

Lewis Hamilton ended the 2023 F1 season in third place with 234 points in the drivers' championship table.