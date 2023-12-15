"They're so unserious, I love them": Fans react to Sergio Perez claiming the relationship between him and Max Verstappen has become more romantic

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez recently gave a hilarious reply to how his relationship with Max Verstappen has evolved over the years. Checo and Verstappen have been teammates with each other for three years now, and they have grown a lot closer since.

During an official interview with Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez was asked how his bond with his teammate has grown. Since the Mexican was in a humorous mood, he hilariously claimed that it had been more romantic with Max Verstappen.

"It's a bit more...a lot more romantic...More passion," he said.

Hearing the answer from Checo, the three-time world champion hilariously started singing the famous song 'Faded by ZHU':

"More passion more passion, more energy more energy, more footwork more footwork."

As soon as the clip of the two Red Bull drivers messing around surfaced on social media platforms, it instantly went viral, with many reacting to it. Some felt that Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have really gotten comfortable with each other, while one of them humorously pointed out how the latter knows every meme song.

Here are a few reactions from F1 fans:

"They're so unserious, I love them"

"I dont know about you guys but I realised that their relationship is now better than ever. They are really close to each other. It has definitely changed."

Sergio Perez is determined to beat Max Verstappen in 2024

Sergio Perez was a title contender at the beginning of the 2023 F1 season. However, his performance dipped after a few races, while his teammate, Max Verstappen, kept winning races consistently and clinched the world title. However, Checo is still very determined to win his maiden World Championship in 2024.

He claims that he is well aware of the challenge that Verstappen will pose to him. The Mexican is ready to use the off-season to kickstart the season on a high and maintain consistency throughout the next season.

"That’s the main target for me," Perez said (via RaceFans.net). I’ve already finished second, my main interest is to do one better. I’m aware of the challenge that it is. We’ve got to really take this winter time to try to start the season on a high and be able to maintain that level of consistency throughout the season."

Perez ended the 2023 F1 season in second place in the drivers' championship with 285 points, while Verstappen topped the chart by scoring 575 points.