Red Bull's senior technical mechanic Calum Nicholas has come to the drivers' defense after the FIA tightened scrutiny over swearing on team radio. He opined that drivers are under intense pressure during a race, and those cuss words are not meant to hurt anyone.

Last season, FIA introduced a ban on drivers swearing on team radio. Despite receiving backlash from the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA), the governing body took action against Max Verstappen, who used a cuss word during a press conference held at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

He was asked to do community service as a first-time offender. However, for the upcoming season, FIA has only tightened the scrutiny. According to new rules, drivers caught using foul language or any insulting statement for the FIA will be fined 40,000 euros.

Moreover, a third offense could also lead to over a million euros in fines, a one-month-long suspension, and a deduction in championship points.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's senior technician, Calum Nicholas, has jumped to the drivers' defense and suggested that intense pressure during races often leads to these slip-ups.

Talking to TalkSPORT, Nicholas said:

"What you have to remember is that when we hear the drivers on the radio, in the middle of the race or during a duel, and they use colorful language, they are really at a point of enormous pressure. When we hear things like that in the garage, we never think, 'Oh, he's so mean to us!' It's a very stressful environment." [via Racingnews365]

He added:

"The thing about language is that you can use crude words without being hurtful. Sometimes people use colorful words when they have a smile on their face. The words alone don't tell the whole story."

In the 2024 season, Max Verstappen protested after getting served with community service. He skipped a press conference and continued to voice his opinion. However, ahead of the FIA prize ceremony, he served his service in Rwanda.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes a strong stand against the FIA's ban

Red Bull Racing's ace driver Max Verstappen became the first driver to be penalized for swearing on the radio during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. However, he wasn't amused with the strict rules implied by FIA.

Talking to Autosport in September 2024, Verstappen revealed that such punishments could hinder his future in F1.

"I mean, these kinds of things definitely decide my future as well. When you can't be yourself, you have to deal with these kinds of silly things. I'm at a stage of my career that I don't want to be dealing with this all the time. It's really tiring," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen's present contract with Red Bull extends until 2028. However, with FIA extending the calendar and increasing scrutiny over driver conduct, the Dutchman will measure his next steps carefully.

