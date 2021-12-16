"They were both the right guy" - Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen F1 title battle

The exhilarating battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen came to a controversial end in Abu Dhabi, with the Red Bull driver taking the win on the final lap. Former British racing driver Damon Hill believes both contenders were equally deserving of the title this season.

Here's what Hill had to say regarding the rivalry of 2021 between Hamilton and Verstappen in the F1 Nation Podcast:

"They were both the right gu and it could have gone to either of them."

Entering the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on equal points, the battle between the two was as close as it could possibly get, a reflection of how worthy both Lewis Hamilton and his Dutch rival were of the championship title. With the lead switching hands on multiple occasions throughout the 2021 season, the battle will go down in F1 history as one of the most intense that the sport has witnessed.

"A brewing storm" - Damon Hill describes the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

With countless accidents and penalties, the battle for the championship title between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has delivered thrilling races week after week, with fans anticipating drama every upcoming race weekend.

Describing the nature of the rivalry between the two, Hill added:

"It was like a brewing storm and all it took was one tiny twist of a molecule and suddenly it snapped and it jumped one way and jumped towards Max on his soft tires with one lap to go."

The season saw the two title contenders competing at their, and their cars', limits. With instances of both coming together on the track, this year's drama quotient has been at an all-time high. Regardless of these instances coupled with their personalities, both have maintained a sense of decency and decorum in their interactions off the track, setting up an exciting finale.

There was no doubt, going into the finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, that neither driver would go down without putting up a strong fight and the controversial ending with protests and difficult decisions by the FIA definitely marked a fitting end to the season.

