"They shouldn’t want to become a second Max": Max Verstappen's words of wisdom for young F1 hopefuls

While he most certainly is an ideal role model for aspiring F1 hopefuls around the globe, Max Verstappen does not advise the next generation to aim at becoming a "second Max."

At the age of 26, Max Verstappen has established himself as one of the best drivers globally. The reigning three-time F1 world champion has been in remarkable form the past two seasons, dominating the grid and winning back-to-back championships by a landslide.

Naturally, the Dutchman, being an ambassador of the sport, is looked up to by hundreds of young F1 enthusiasts who wish to set foot inside the world of motorsports. However, Verstappen has crucial advice for those who aim to follow in the footsteps of the Red Bull Racing driver.

In a recent interview with formule1.nl, Max Verstappen shared insights into his perspective on being an idol for aspiring drivers. He emphasized the importance of individuality, stating:

"I especially hope that children want to be themselves. That's how I used to be. I didn't look up to anyone. I hope that maybe they get a little of that from me: always try to be and remain yourself and not try to imitate someone else. Of course it's also nice to be a fan of someone or to have them think: I want to do that later too. Because success inspires. But they shouldn't want to become a second Max."

Max Verstappen on not being very active on social media

Despite being a globally recognised sports personality, Verstappen chooses not to be overly active on platforms like X and Instagram. When asked if he does this to avoid toxic criticism, the Dutchman affirmed:

"Yes. But I also feel like: what I do in private is no one else's business."

Verstappen elaborated on his social media choices, stating:

"I don't follow very many Formula 1-related accounts or people. I consciously ignore a lot of Formula 1 news, then at a certain point it no longer appears in my timeline."

Acknowledging the intensity of the F1 environment, Max Verstappen expressed:

"At a certain point you don't feel like it anymore and you've stopped talking about it. I understand that there is more to life."

As he gears up for the 2024 season, Verstappen will be aiming to capture his fourth-straight world title with Red Bull Racing.