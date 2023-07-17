"They've become everything they've hated": F1 pundit on Red Bull's dominance compared to the humbling Turbo hybrid era for the team

F1 pundit Ben Anderson recently spoke about how Red Bull itself is the dominant team, something it used to criticize when Mercedes was on top of the table. After the 2022 F1 regulation changes, the Austrian-British team and its star driver, Max Verstappen, have been obliterating every other team and driver on the grid.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, Anderson explained how Red Bull somehow became the entity that it itself hated a few years ago. He recalled how the team used to complain about Mercedes' dominance.

He further stated the fascinating battle for second place in the 2023 F1 season, which involves several teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and even McLaren.

The F1 pundit said:

"Yeah, they've become everything they hated, haven't they? You know, throwing bricks at Mercedes all the while they were dominating, and now they're back in that position themselves. I think the reason we don't talk about them so much is just the frenzied nature of the battle right behind them. There are so many teams up and down trying to be second best at the moment that naturally distracts you."

Lastly, Ben Anderson elucidated how Max Verstappen is somewhat walking in Michael Schumacher's footsteps of dominating both qualifying sessions and the race by staying ahead at all times.

He concluded:

"And of course, Verstappen has hit this kind of Schumacher-esque formula of qualifying on pole and just controlling the race from the front, and winning easily. So that's quite boring to talk about, isn't it, usually."

Red Bull is currently leading the constructors' championship with 411 points, while Mercedes is second with only 203 points.

Max Verstappen on new Red Bull upgrade package arriving at the Hungarian GP

After winning the 2023 F1 British GP, Max Verstappen spoke about how the most important thing is that Red Bull is quite stable at the top.

Furthermore, he spoke about how his team will be bringing new upgrade packages to Hungary that will improve low-speed, high-speed, DRS, and tire efficiency.

The Dutchman said in the post-race press conference:

"The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side. Hungary completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well. Drag, low speed, medium speed, high speed, DRS effect, tyre wear… all of these areas. That's what we're working on. I'm not kidding."

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily | Red Bull will be bringing an upgrade to Hungary



This has been confirmed by Max Verstappen on | Red Bull will be bringing an upgrade to HungaryThis has been confirmed by Max Verstappen on @viaplay

Verstappen is comfortably leading the drivers' championship with 255 points, while his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, is second with 156 points.