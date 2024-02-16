"They've been quite bold and that's what I like": Max Verstappen gives his first reaction on the RB20 at the 2024 F1 car launch

Max Verstappen was happy to see Red Bull push the boundaries with the RB20. Despite winning 21 out of 22 races in the 2023 F1 season, the team still pushed for innovation, something that the Dutchman appreciated.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the car launch, Max Verstappen praised his team for being bold and aggressive in developing new concepts for the 2024 car. He was happy to see that the RB20 is not a conservative car based on last year's RB19.

"I do like what the team has done. It is not a conservative car, it is not like, 'Last year was a great car, we will just add a few bits and will try to make it a little bit faster'. I do think they have been quite bold and that's what I like, they have been quite aggressive."

The three-time world champion is keen to learn more about the car and mentioned how everyone is positive and motivated for the upcoming season.

"Everyone is very positive, everyone is very motivated, and I'm just very excited to learn more about the car. We had the filming day, but it was raining, so you don't really learn anything. It was more about checking all the procedures."

Max Verstappen and Red Bull enter the 2024 F1 season as defending world champions and strong contenders for the next title. While their new car showcases some interesting changes to the side pods, its livery remains the same as last year's car.

Helmut Marko plays down discussions that Max Verstappen can win the 2024 F1 title with last year's car

Despite Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023, Helmut Marko denies that the Dutchman can win the 2024 F1 World Championship with last year's car.

During an interview with oe24, when suggested that Verstappen can easily win the 2024 F1 title with RB19 (2023 Red Bull car), Marko refuted and pointed towards competitors like McLaren making large strides, hinting that they can be a threat.

"That is nonsense. McLaren already came close on certain routes, but they were not constant enough."

The Red Bull star ended the 2023 F1 season with 575 points by winning 19 out of 22 races.