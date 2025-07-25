"This is the 2nd time this season": Fans react as Max Verstappen's key ally misses the F1 Belgian GP

Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, was not available to assist the driver at the Belgian Grand Prix due to personal reasons. F1 fans have reacted to this news, with many hoping all is well in the Briton's personal life.Dutch journalist Erik van Haren has announced that Max Verstappen's long-time race engineer will miss out on the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend. He was also absent from the Red Bull pit wall at the Austrian Grand Prix.&quot;Just like in Austria, Gianpiero Lambiase will be absent this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps due to personal circumstances. Simon Rennie will replace him again as Max Verstappen's race engineer,&quot; wrote Van Haren.F1 fans online have shared their reaction to the news, with many wondering what the &quot;personal reasons&quot; were behind Lambiase's absence yet again.&quot;This is the 2nd time this season…,&quot; stated one fan.Gideon @vHephaestusLINKThis is the 2nd time this season…&quot;Hope all is well with GP, absolute class act,&quot; said another user.Atomic 🐮⚗ @atomicGodzLINKHope all is well with GP, absolute class act&quot;Hope everything is okay with GP,&quot; said yet another fan.Javi Saw Hobi ~ @shadowhackerksjLINKHope everything is okay with GP.Here are some additional reactions:&quot;We heard this guy is available if you're looking 🛠️,&quot; joked one user.&quot;$10 he won’t be Max’s race engineer moving forward. Bet he picked Horner’s side and had enough,&quot; suspected another fan.justadude @kingpimLINK$10 he won’t be Max’s race engineer moving forward. Bet he picked Horner’s side and had enough.&quot;Let's just DNS cuz what's the point of all this suffering?&quot; joked another fan.SID @sidskr07LINKLet's just DNS cuz what's the point of all this suffering?When Lambiase missed out on the Austrian GP weekend, Max Verstappen ended up crashing out of the race on the first lap. Van Haren has also reported that it is unknown whether the Dutchman's ally will return for the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix either.Simon Rennie, who replaced Lambiase in Austria, will step in as Verstappen's engineer at Spa. The Briton has previously worked as Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon's race engineer at Red Bull.Max Verstappen claims his future does not depend on Christian Horner's exitMax Verstappen ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: GettyMax Verstappen has claimed that he was only focused on improving Red Bull's pace at the moment, and Christian Horner's sacking did not impact his decision on his future.Speaking for the first time after Horner's exit, the 4x world champion has claimed that the change in management in the Austrian team will not have an impact on his F1 future.&quot;I don't think it will matter at all for my decision in the future,&quot; said Verstappen, via The BBC.&quot;The only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can make it, really,&quot; he added.While speaking to the media ahead of the Belgian GP, Verstappen also admitted that the past 12 months have not been to his liking. However, the 27-year-old claimed that he was focused on making improvements to the car this year, and return to the top amid new regulations from 2026 onwards.