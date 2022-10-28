Lewis Hamilton has said that he is looking to sign an extension with Mercedes in the next two months.

The Mercedes driver has been on an open tour interacting with various F1 publications. In an interview with AMuS, one of the key aspects he touched on was his uncertain future, which he wants to resolve.

Hamilton talked about how the season is coming to an end, making it the right time to ponder his next course of action.

The Mercedes driver said that he wants to continue racing. He loves what he does and is looking to finalise an extension with Mercedes shortly. Hamilton said:

"The time has come again when you think about how to proceed. You analyse the past year and try to imagine what the next three or five years might look like. Where do I see myself? What do I want to do? What are my goals? Outside of sport, I have entered many businesses with a good chance of success. But I want to keep racing. I love what I do, I've been doing this for 30 years, and I've never felt the need to stop. I want to do even better. That's why I plan to be here for a longer time."

Hamilton added:

"Mercedes and I will definitely extend the contract. We will sit down in the next two months. I've been with Mercedes since I was 13 years old. This is my family. We've been through thick and thin. ... They stood by me when I made mistakes or whatever the press said. They were there through all the ups and downs. I believe in this brand and the people who work for us."

Hamilton (198) is without a win this season and is sixth in the driver standings ahead of the Mexican GP this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton feels he has 5 more years in him - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton's eagerness to sign an extension is in conjunction with what Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said in an interview with The Race a few months back.

The Mercedes boss said that in his discussions with Hamilton, the F1 driver said that he still has five more years in him. Wolff said:

“I’m sure we’ll sit down at some stage and talk about the future. The advantage is we speak a lot together (both live near each other in Monaco). Just last week, we sat down, and he says ‘look, I have another five years in me, how do you see that?’”

He added:

“Over time we have just grown together. We are totally transparent with each other. Lewis will be the first one to say ‘I can’t do this anymore’ – because I feel I haven’t got the reactions anymore, or I’ve just lost fun doing it. and there is another generation growing up that is just very strong. “So I have no doubt that whatever we agree on a contract extension, which is going to happen, that we both are always going to discuss, very openly, what does the future hold.”

It appears that the one year of struggle this season has rejuvenated Hamilton as he looks set to continue his partnership at Mercedes with George Russell as his teammate.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes